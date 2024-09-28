Thermal Grizzly's nifty gadget can prevent Nvidia's 16-pin connector meltdowns — WireView GPU Pro features a GPU power monitor, connector detection, and temperature sensors

Thermal Grizzly upgraded its WireView GPU hardware power consumption monitoring device that connects directly to your GPU’s 12VHPWR connector. WireView GPU Pro retails for $76.19 (with VAT included) and is available on the company’s website.

The WireView GPU Pro gets additional sensors for added functionality. The device allows you to track your graphic card’s internal temperatures at the power connector, check to see if the power connector is inserted correctly (or if you’re even using the correct cable), and send an audible alarm if something is wrong. In addition to these features, you could also connect two additional temperature sensors to monitor the ambient temperature of other areas of your GPU (or even PC), helping you keep everything in check.

All the data gathered by the WireView Pro is displayed on its built-in OLED screen, allowing you to see the following data:

Real-time power consumption in watts

Present voltage and current in volts and amperes

Minimum and maximum power consumption in watts

Average and total power consumption in watts per minute

Recorded temperature readings in degrees Celsius for each sensor

It also comes in two flavors: Normal, for GPUs with its sensor pins placed between the PCB and the 12x power pins, and Reverse, for GPUs with its 12x power pins placed between the PCB and the four sensor pins.

Aside from its monitoring capabilities, the device’s U-shaped layout would make it easier to cable manage your GPU, as you no longer need to bend the 12VHPWR connector when attaching it to the video card. This will make your build look cleaner and reduce the risk of shorting or melting your power connector because of the stress a bend introduces.

Image 1 of 1

Thermal Grizzly markets the WireView GPU Pro to reviewers and professionals who need to monitor the performance of their high-end GPUs, especially in demanding applications.

However, it’s a shame that the WireView GPU Pro doesn’t have Bluetooth or any other wireless connection that will allow you to collate the data on your PC. If Thermal Grizzly offers this functionality on the WireView GPU Pro, you could then use it to monitor your graphics card’s performance continuously, ensuring that you’re getting the most out of it and helping you detect any issue before it becomes a significant problem.