Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro GPU power measuring utility gets a 90-degree adapter revision

Thermal Grizzly has updated its WireView Pro GPU with a 90-degree connector design, which effectively transforms this tool into a right-angled adapter. In addition to all the neat monitoring and safety benefits you get, this version alters or, in some cases, simplifies, cable routing, depending on your setup.

The WireView Pro GPU was developed as a collaboration between Elmor Labs and Thermal Grizzly. It's designed as a neat gadget where you can connect your GPU's PCIe power cables to measure and monitor its power consumption and other statistics on the attached OLED screen. The Pro variant carries additional temperature sensors and a connector detector that sounds an audible alarm if either the temperature/current limit is exceeded or if the cable is not seated properly.

One of the major shortcomings of reference model RTX 50 series GPUs is the lack of per-pin current detection. The WireView Pro GPU sadly cannot display amperage readings across each individual pin, unlike certain DIY solutions. In any case, the updated 90° design is available in both "N" and "R" versions, depending on the orientation of your GPU's 12V-2x6 connector. Note that not all GPUs will be compatible (PDF) with the 90-degree version due to variations in cooler sizes and the connector's position.

(Image credit: Thermal Grizzly)

In addition, the 90 model can be used with vertically mounted GPUs, where, based on your selected variant (N or R), the power cable can be routed toward the motherboard or the side panel. Even if a connector flip changes the display orientation, the configuration menu allows for correction. Since all the power is being drawn through the WireView Pro's connectors, it can heat up quickly. In the case of an RTX 4090 with a 450W TGP, the temperatures on the gadget's PCB can shoot up to 60 degrees Celsius with air-cooling or even 100 degrees Celsius if your card is liquid-cooled.

The included display can show real-time data, such as connector temperatures, temperature from external sensors, power drawn by the GPU in watts, volts, and amperes, the minimum and maximum power draw, average power drawn in the past 60 seconds, and the total energy consumed in watt-hours. Pertinently, this tool only measures power drawn through the connector, excluding the PCIe slot's potential 75W contribution, which could affect your total GPU power readings.

The 90-degree WireView Pro GPU is available at Thermal Grizzly's store, retailing for the same price as its 180-degree counterpart at $73.40. The website's download section contains additional details regarding GPU compatibility and display setup to assist customers.