MSI Launches Power Supply With Yellow Connectors to Prevent 16-Pin Connector Meltdowns

MSI has launched its MAG GL power supplies, showcased at Computex 2023. These new power supplies are PCIe 5.0 compatible and are compliant with the ATX 3.0 standard. In addition to meeting new spec guidelines, they have the bonus of featuring yellow pin connectors on both ends of the cable. The idea behind the subtle change is to make it easier for users to see whether or not the cable is completely inserted, preventing a few common hardware failures, such as the 16-pin connector meltdowns on the GeForce RTX 4090, one of the best graphics cards.

According to MSI, users frequently reported problems with burnt power supply connectors when using them with newer high-end GPUs. Upon investigation, the team realized one of the most common causes of this issue was improperly connected cables. With the new yellow pin connectors, users can easily see whether or not the cable has been fully inserted when assembling their PC.

The new MAG GL series PSUs are designed to handle Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards. They are also compatible with Intel’s Power Supply Design Guide (PSDG) ATX 3.0 standard. This support only waivers when the power supply isn’t correctly installed, which is always necessary, especially given the latest hardware demands.

The new ATX 3.0 standard ensures that devices can hold up to two times the total power excursion and three times the GPU power excursion when utilizing a 16-pin connector. This helps reduce the need for additional adapters while guaranteeing delivery of 600W. The MAG GL power supplies flaunt a convenient modular design that helps with cable management.

Three power supplies meet these specifications in the new MAG GL line with 850W, 750W, and 650W capacities. They’re all ATX 3.0 compliant, use PCIe 5.0, and carry the 80 Plus certification. MSI opted for a single-rail design with the new MAG GL series. Regardless of the capacity, the power supply features the same compact design, occupying 5.5 x 5.9 x 3.4 inches (140 x 150 x 86 mm) of space. The units depend on a single 120mm cooling fan with fluid dynamic bearing for active cooling. The usual list of protections includes OCP, OVP, OPP, OTP, SCP, and UVP.

The models are the MAG A850GL PCIE5, the MAG A750GL PCIE5, and the MAG A650GL. However, the GeForce RTX 4090 requires an 850W power supply, so only the MAG A850GL PCIE5 fits the bill. You can read more about these new PSUs and their respective specs in greater detail over at the MSI website. This information comes to us from a recent blog post shared by MSI. Check it out for more information and a closer look at the new changes.