M.2 SSD cooler displays your SSD's performance and vitals in real time on built-in display — Thermalright HR-10 2280 Pro Digital features an ARGB display for colorful readouts

If you have one of the best SSDs but find the cooler somewhat dull, Thermalright's latest HR-10 2280 Pro Digital could be just what you're looking for. The cooler, specifically designed for M.2 2280 drives, features an ARGB digital display that shows important information about your SSD.

The HR-10 2280 Pro Digital, available in white or black, builds on the existing HR-10 2280 Pro, with the primary difference being a digital display. This display shows the SSD's operating temperature, sequential read and write speeds, or the drive's utilization. Consequently, the HR-10 2280 Pro Digital requires a connection to your motherboard via a standard USB header, and you must install the Thermalright Control Center (TRCC) software.

The HR-10 2280 Pro Digital measures 3.56 x 1.02 x 2.01 inches (90.3 x 26 x 51 mm). It's roughly 16% taller than the original due to the addition of the digital display. Nonetheless, it should easily fit into your motherboard's primary M.2 slot, usually located between the graphics card and CPU cooler. However, it's wise to double-check the clearance space if either of these components is larger than usual or if your motherboard has a more compact layout.

The cooler has four 5 mm copper heat pipes that transfer heat from your SSD to the aluminum heatsink. Thermalright provides its Extreme Odyssey II silicon thermal pad, rated at 14.8 W/mk thermal conductivity, to fill the gap between the SSD and the cooler's cold plate. When the heat reaches the heatsink, a 30mm fan spinning between 3,500 and 6,500 RPM helps dissipate it. It's a PWM fan, so it'll require a 4-pin fan header on your motherboard.

Thermalright sells the HR-10 2280 Pro Digital for $19.36 in the Chinese market. It's a very reasonable price, considering that it's less than $3 more expensive than the regular HR-10 2280 Pro, which retails for $16.90 on Amazon. However, the HR-10 2280 Pro Digital is not yet available on Amazon, so if you want to be an early adopter, you'll have to pay a premium and purchase it through AliExpress for $32.53. We would recommend you wait, though, since it shouldn't take long before Thermalright lists the new cooler on Amazon and other stores in the US. The HR-10 2280 Pro Digital, like Thermalright's over M.2 coolers, comes with a limited one-year warranty.

