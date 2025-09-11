Lexar NM1090 Pro 4TB SSD Review: A 'Budget' High-End Drive

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Lexar needs no introduction. The previous-gen NM790 changed the landscape for capacious, budget SSDs when it came out at 4TB with an affordable price. The company also has other great memory products, but arguably the NM790 put them on the map in the PC storage space. We didn’t like the NM800 Pro quite as much, as it really wasn’t a budget drive, and the controller had issues in the long run. Now it has a successor: the NM1090 Pro, also available at that tasty 4TB point. Is this another winner, or will this drive end up forgotten?

We’re happy Lexar went for 4TB out of the gate on this one, and that’s the capacity we’re reviewing today. However, the drive is pretty well-priced at 2TB, too, and we can recommend either capacity. This drive has DRAM, unlike the NM790, following in the footsteps of the NM800 Pro. However, given the other high-end drives released recently, the NM1090 Pro has one foot on the budget side of the line. It uses older flash and is priced competitively, which works in its favor. This is not the only drive in this category – the Acer Predator GM9000 has the same hardware – and more competition is due from performance DRAM-less drives like the Biwin Black Opal X570, too.

This means you have to shop around. The NM1090 Pro, in our opinion, makes the most sense as a secondary drive at higher capacities. It’s not really the best option for laptops, and there are certainly faster drives out there. If your system has two or more PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots, though, this could be a roaring games drive that saves you some money without any real deficiencies for that type of usage. It also drops the drawbacks of high power consumption, including at idle, and poor power efficiency that early PCIe 5.0 drives had.

Lexar NM1090 Pro Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product 1TB 2TB 4TB Pricing $139.99 $199.99 $379.99 Form Factor M.2 2280 (Double-sided) M.2 2280 (Double-sided) M.2 2280 (Double-sided) Interface / Protocol PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe 2.0 PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe 2.0 PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe 2.0 Controller SMI SM2508 SMI SM2508 SMI SM2508 DRAM LPDDR4x LPDDR4x LPDDR4x Flash Memory Micron 232-Layer TLC Micron 232-Layer TLC Micron 232-Layer TLC Sequential Read 14,000 MB/s 14,000 MB/s 14,000 MB/s Sequential Write 10,000 MB/s 13,000 MB/s 13,000 MB/s Random Read 1,650K IOPS 2,100K IOPS 2,100K IOPS Random Write 1,800K IOPS 1,800K IOPS 1,700K IOPS Security N/A N/A N/A Endurance (TBW) 700TB 1,400TB 2,800TB Part Number LNM109P001T-RNNNU LNM109P002T-RNNNU LNM109P004T-RNNNU Warranty 5-Year 5-Year 5-Year

The Lexar NM1090 Pro is available at 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB with current prices at $139.99, $199.99, and $379.99. This makes the 4TB the best deal and that is what we’re reviewing today. Peak performance can be hit at 2TB, though, with sequential reads and writes up to 14,000 / 13,000 MB/s and IOPS up to 2,100K / 1,800K for random reads and writes. Lexar offers a standard 5-year warranty with 700TB of writes per TB of capacity, which is more than the typical 600TB, but not a significant enough difference to be meaningful.

If the NM1090 Pro is to succeed, it needs to be priced right, and at the time of review, it mostly is. It offers a discount over the most common new high-end Gen 5 drives, such as the Crucial T710 and the WD_Black SN8100 from SanDisk , and the only drive that really comes close to it is the Samsung 9100 Pro . It’s bound to outperform the slower Phison E26-based drives, like the Crucial T700 , and it’s also more efficient than the faster ones like the Crucial T705 . This makes it an interesting “budget” high-end drive at 2TB and 4TB, possibly offering a second-drive solution for enthusiasts

Lexar NM1090 Pro Software and Accessories

Lexar has two downloads available for the NM1090 Pro: Lexar DiskMaster and Lexar DataShield. DiskMaster is your standard SSD toolbox application with S.M.A.R.T. disk health information, performance testing, diagnostics, firmware upgrades, a secure erase function, and data transfer functionality. This is pretty standard stuff but it’s nice to have convenient downloads. For alternatives we recommend CrystalDiskInfo for health tracking and MultiDrive for Windows-based cloning or imaging, or Clonezilla for a bootable imaging solution.

Lexar NM1090 Pro: A Closer Look

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We regret to inform you that the Lexar NM1090 Pro is not single-sided, although that’s not as big a deal these days. Especially for high-end drives like this. Using more NAND flash packages means fewer dies stacked per package, which can be easier to manufacture. Signal integrity and timing can become issues with large die stacks, which are often alleviated by using specialized chips within the packages. Typically, the maximum is 16 dies per package (16DP), although 8 dies (8DP/ODP) is much more common. The possibility of stacking up to 32 (32DP) does exist, but is not something we’ve seen yet in consumer drives. The NM1090 Pro is using 1Tb TLC flash drives so, at 4TB, requires 8 dies per package.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The NM1090 Pro uses the excellent SMI SM2508 controller. For more technical details, please refer to our original preview . It’s an eight-channel controller with 4 chip enable signals per channel, which means it should handle up to 8TB of flash without a problem and up to 16TB with 2Tb dies. It does have DRAM, which in this case is Foresee LPDDR4x. Using this type of DRAM can reduce power consumption.

The flash appears to be 232-Layer TLC from Micron, which is a generation behind at this point. This flash was used to good effect on the popular Crucial T705 and Crucial T500 . Micron has since gone up to 276 layers with an iterative improvement, which, with this same SM2508 controller, has proven to be very power-efficient on the Crucial T710. We’ve seen this controller with older flash on the Acer Predator GM9000 as well, and the result was a drive that falls somewhere between the original Phison E26 and newer, higher-end controllers and flash, including the Phison E28 with BiCS8 TLC. The NM1090 Pro should perform similarly to the Acer, but the capacity change mixes things up a bit and is worth careful consideration if you’re looking for the largest drive possible.

