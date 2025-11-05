Ryzen 7 9800X3D sales help AMD hit record-breaking $2.8 billion in client revenue for Q3 2025

AMD has once again beaten its all-time best quarterly revenue stream this year: the company published its financial results for Q3 FY2025, with record-breaking quarter-over-quarter growth driven by $2.8 billion in client revenue — thanks to sales of Ryzen processors. AMD also had strong sales in EPYC CPUs, MI350 GPUs, and Radeon GPUs, which helped the company beat its last quarterly revenue stream. Client revenue hit a record $2.8 billion, thanks to record Ryzen processor sales (no doubt including the Ryzen 7 9800X3D), or a 46% year-over-year increase. Gaming revenue hit $1.3 billion, a 181% year-over-year increase, thanks to strong demand for Radeon GPUs (such as the RX 9070 XT) and "higher semi-custom revenue."

For Q3 FY2025, AMD's total revenue stream reached $9.2 billion, representing a 36% year-over-year increase and a 20% quarter-over-quarter increase. AMD's net income totaled $1.243 billion — up 43% from last quarter and 61% from the same quarter last year. Gross margin went up by 12% and operating margin went up by 12% from last quarter.

Out of that $9.2 billion, data center revenue made up $4.3 billion — representing a 22% year-over-year gain, thanks to strong demand for 9005 series EPYC CPUs and MI350 GPUs. The client and gaming segment revenue made up another $4 billion — a 73% year-over-year increase.

"We delivered an outstanding quarter, with record revenue and profitability reflecting broad-based demand for our high-performance EPYC and Ryzen processors and Instinct AI accelerators," said AMD chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. "Our record third quarter performance and strong fourth quarter guidance marks a clear step up in our growth trajectory as our expanding compute franchise and rapidly scaling data center AI business drive significant revenue and earnings growth."

There's no doubt that AMD's dominance in the gaming CPU sector contributed heavily to its record-breaking client revenue stream. AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D was the highest-in-demand CPU when it launched earlier this year, and it maintained that position for months as retailers struggled to keep the chip on store shelves — even when it was priced higher than MSRP.

Even now, looking at Amazon's best-selling CPUs: the Ryzen 7 9800X3D (the best CPU for gaming) sits in the top spot as Amazon's best-selling CPU, while AMD's previous-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D is in second place. In fact, AMD holds the top 11 spots in Amazon's list; Intel's i7-14700K is in 12th place and is the highest-selling Intel CPU at Amazon. Even more embarrassing for Intel: Amazon's top 10 best-selling CPUs includes Zen 5, Zen 4, and Zen 3 models, with the Ryzen 7 5700X in 7th place and the Ryzen 7 5800XT in 9th.

