Ryzen 7 9800X3D sales help AMD hit record-breaking $2.8 billion in client revenue for Q3 2025

News
By published

AMD continues to dominate the consumer CPU space.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

AMD has once again beaten its all-time best quarterly revenue stream this year: the company published its financial results for Q3 FY2025, with record-breaking quarter-over-quarter growth driven by $2.8 billion in client revenue — thanks to sales of Ryzen processors. AMD also had strong sales in EPYC CPUs, MI350 GPUs, and Radeon GPUs, which helped the company beat its last quarterly revenue stream. Client revenue hit a record $2.8 billion, thanks to record Ryzen processor sales (no doubt including the Ryzen 7 9800X3D), or a 46% year-over-year increase. Gaming revenue hit $1.3 billion, a 181% year-over-year increase, thanks to strong demand for Radeon GPUs (such as the RX 9070 XT) and "higher semi-custom revenue."

For Q3 FY2025, AMD's total revenue stream reached $9.2 billion, representing a 36% year-over-year increase and a 20% quarter-over-quarter increase. AMD's net income totaled $1.243 billion — up 43% from last quarter and 61% from the same quarter last year. Gross margin went up by 12% and operating margin went up by 12% from last quarter.

Out of that $9.2 billion, data center revenue made up $4.3 billion — representing a 22% year-over-year gain, thanks to strong demand for 9005 series EPYC CPUs and MI350 GPUs. The client and gaming segment revenue made up another $4 billion — a 73% year-over-year increase.

There's no doubt that AMD's dominance in the gaming CPU sector contributed heavily to its record-breaking client revenue stream. AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D was the highest-in-demand CPU when it launched earlier this year, and it maintained that position for months as retailers struggled to keep the chip on store shelves — even when it was priced higher than MSRP.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.