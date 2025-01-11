One of the best CPUs, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, is still in strong demand months after its launch. German news outlet ComputerBase reports that AMD's gaming champ is readily available in Germany but with a higher price tag.

Availability for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is purportedly far more consistent than at its launch two months ago when it was impossible to find the CPU in stock at any price (unless you wanted to pay scalper prices). MindFactory is currently selling the Ryzen 7 9800X3D at €589 (~$604), €60 (~$62) above MSRP, helping keep inventory from flying off store shelves.

MindFactory also purportedly shared sales volume statistics of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. On January 1, the retailer sold almost 8,700 CPUs in a single day. From January 1 to the morning of January 11, the retailer nearly doubled its sales, selling 14,160 units. For perspective, MindFactory sells Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPUs every two and a half minutes, assuming demand keeps up at the same rate it has for the past 10 days.

Ryzen 7 9800X3D availability is also becoming more positive in the United States. According to metrics from PCPartPicker, the Ryzen 9800X3D has been consistently available from Newegg since December 14, though take this with a grain of salt. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is now available for just $10 over MSRP on Amazon and at Newegg for $739.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D was one of the most in-demand CPUs in 2024, if not the most in-demand. After an underwhelming Ryzen 9000 series launch, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D turned things around, offering gamers a 15% performance improvement on average compared to the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and an even greater performance improvement against non-X3D CPUs.

As a result, the highly performant part quickly gained customers' attention worldwide, hitting Amazon's #1 spot as its best-selling CPU just several days after launch. AMD believes that Intel's "horrible" Arrow Lake CPU launch was to blame for the Ryzen 6 9800X3D's sky-high demand, noting that demand had been a "little higher than we forecasted" due to Intel building a "horrible" product.