Cooler Master debuts new 3D Heatpipe tech in new coolers — Hyper 212 3DHP promises reduced thermals and improved efficiency

Cooler Master showed off its 3D Heatpipe technology back at Computex 2025, and now it's finally coming to the public just a few months later. This quick turnaround time can be attributed to perhaps the ingenious simplicity of this solution. Instead of having the heatpipes only go up against the edges of the heatsink fin stack, another one cuts through the center, allowing for more even heat dissipation — and now Cooler Master is bringing it to its legendary Hyper 212 lineup, as reported by TechPowerUp.

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

If you've been in the PC community for even a smidge, the name Hyper 212 must ring a bell. Originally launched almost two decades ago, the Hyper 212 has gone through countless revisions, modernizing it for every generation of PC gaming. The latest in this line of iterations is the aforementioned 3D Heatpipe technology, dubbing the new cooler "Hyper 212 3DHP." To understand why this is special, we should first look at how (most) standard air coolers work. Generally, these tower coolers feature a dense heatsink with multiple fins stacked atop each other, through which a U-shaped heatpipe runs.

This pipe takes heat from the CPU's IHS and carries it across the finstack, where the mounted fans blow fresh air onto it to cool it down. This is a pretty decent thermal exchange, but it can be made better. Instead of just two heatpipes at the periphery of the fin stack, Cooler Master introduced a third one running through the middle, essentially forming a trident-like shape. This results in much more efficient distribution and dissipation of heat, since each pipe will not only be responsible for less heat now, but they will cover a larger area on the fin stack.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master)

It sounds simple (and it is), but it works, and that's why it's first appearing in the Hyper 212 series. Cooler Master is prepping two variants of the Hyper 212 3DHP: the standard one featuring ARGB fan(s) and the 3DHP Black, which, shocker, comes in black and with a non-LED-lit fan. Owing to the lineup's affordable nature, the Hyper 212 3DHP Black will cost just $29.99 — same as the standard non-3DHP model — and include a generous 5-year warranty, where Hyper 212s usually only get two.

The specs are otherwise identical between the ARGB and Black models; both come with two 3D Heatpipes, one on either side so totaling six ends at the top. While the company did not disclose weight, the dimensions are 133mm x 86mm x 158mm. The supplied fans will spin up to 2,050 RPM, moving 63.1 CFM of airflow with a static pressure of 2.69 mm. Noise is also kept under control with a max claimed output of just 27 dBA. The Hyper 212 3DHP is not available right away on Cooler Master's website, but it should start to show up soon at retailers.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News , or add us as a preferred source , to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!