Hyper 212 Pro CPU air cooler drops to an all-time low of $18 just before Prime Day — save big with a 49% discount

Cooler Master's Hyper 212 Pro aRGB air cooler is on a steep discount just before Amazon Prime Big Deals Day kicks off next week. The budget air cooler is now even more budget-friendly, and is 49% off, making it one of the cheapest tower-style air coolers on the market right now. Its regular price is $34.99, but with the discount, that price drops to just $17.99.

The Hyper 212 Pro is the latest iteration of Cooler Master's Hyper 212 series, which began with the Hyper 212 EVO in 2011. The Hyper 212 Pro, launched in 2024, is a twin-sibling to the Hyper 212 Black Edition, sporting the same black single-tower heatsink design but with an upgraded aRGB-illuminated 120mm fan strapped onto it.

The 212 Pro is capable of cooling up to 230W TDP processors and has full RAM clearance. The cooler is powered by four superconducting composite heat pipes that utilize various evaporator and condenser wick structures to dissipate heat from the CPU. The integrated Sickleflow Edge 120 ARGB fan produces up to 70.7 cfm of air flow at 32.8 dBA. The cooler measures 152mm in height, making it compatible with the vast majority of PC cases.

The CPU cooler market hasn't been kind to Cooler Master, with newer companies, such as Thermalright, redefining what budget CPU coolers should be priced at. This is one reason why Cooler Master air coolers are not on our list of the Best CPU Coolers for 2025 (although we do have three Thermalright air coolers on our list).

But, at just under $18, the Hyper 212 Pro aRGB is a very compelling option in the cramped air cooling CPU market. Its 49% discount puts it on the same price level as the Thermalright Assassin X 120R SE V2, which is currently our favorite air cooler under $20.

We haven't specifically tested the Hyper 212 Pro aRGB against the Assassin X 120R SE V2, but at just $18, the Hyper 212 Pro is a bargain regardless of how it compares to its Thermalright competition. Chances are, you are not looking to pair an $18 cooler to your Ryzen 9 9950X3D, so its cooling performance should be more than enough for any budget CPU you will likely be pairing with it. Better still, the Hyper 212 Pro aRGB comes in a fully blacked-out aesthetic, making it arguably the superior option for aesthetically minded builders.

