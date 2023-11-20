SSD Benchmarks Hierarchy: We've tested over 100 different SSDs over the past few years, and here's how they stack up.
We've grouped the SSDs by capacity and sorted them by performance.
Introduction
Our SSD benchmarks hierarchy provides a look at how all of the different SSDs we've tested over the years stack up. These are all M.2 NVMe drives, but our test group has PCIe 3.0, 4.0, and 5.0 models. This is not our pick of the best SSDs, as we've covered that elsewhere. Here, we're sorting purely based on performance, regardless of price.
We've grouped the SSDs by capacity to help keep things simple. We've got 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB+ tables and charts below, and as this is a new hierarchy, we're open to suggestions on how to better break things down. Given current prices, not to mention the voracious appetite for the capacity of modern games, we're going to start with the 2TB drives. These are generally the sweet spot in price-to-performance and capacity ratios, though there's still a wide range in price — we're looking at you, PCIe 5.0 drives.
We've sorted by the random QD1 IOPS results for the tables — the geometric mean of both the read and write IOPS, to be precise. This is one of the most realistic representations of overall SSD performance, and it's difficult to game the system. Lots of manufacturers will test random IO performance at queue depths of 32 or even 256 because that makes everything look much faster, but in the real world, random queue depths are mostly at QD1 and very rarely go beyond QD4. We also have charts below the tables showcasing other performance aspects.
Also, if you're an SSD manufacturer and you don't see your drive in our tables, send me an email, and we can see about testing it. We can't test every capacity of every drive out there, but we like to show a wide sampling of options.
2TB SSD Hierarchy
We use the QD1 4K random results to quantify the snappiness and responsiveness of the SSD during a normal desktop PC experience. It should be immediately obvious that there's not much difference between the various PCIe 3.0, 4.0, and 5.0 drives when it comes to QD1 random I/O. Yes, the Teamgroup Z540 does take the top spot, barely, and second place goes to the similar Nextorage NN5Pro — both of these drives use Phison's E26 controller with 12 GT/s Micron NAND and use PCIe 5.0 — but the Crucial T500, Solidigm P44 Pro, and Kingston KC3000 are all PCIe 4.0 drives.
Since we're only using data from the past couple of years, after we switched to our current Core i9-12900K test PC, we're decidedly heavy on PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 drives. But there are a decent number of PCIe 3.0 drives... near the bottom end of the table and charts, sure. But even the fastest drives are less than twice the random I/O performance of the slowest drives.
That's why we also include the other columns for performance. The pure sequential scores show maximum throughput, generally within most drives' "burst" pSLC cache period. If you're doing drive-to-drive copies or backups using PCIe 5.0 hardware, it can make a huge difference — the Phison E26 SSDs all sit at the top, significantly ahead of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, and you can also see the three E26 drives that have 12 GT/s NAND. You can also see the PCIe 5.0 limits as well as the slower PCIe 5.0 drives.
Copy performance is more of a real-world look at a common task: Copying 50GB of data from the drive to itself. This requires simultaneous reads and writes, and even the fastest drives drop to under 3.0 GB/s, which is still about quadruple the performance of the slowest SSDs we've tested.
Now is a great time to upgrade your SSD if you haven't done so recently. Even high-performance 2TB drives can be had for close to $100, or about five cents per GB. Spending a bit more for a brand you trust is fine, but some models, and all of the Gen5 drives, cost significantly more.
1TB SSD Hierarchy
|SSD
|Random IOPS
|Seq MB/s
|Copy MB/s
|Avg. Power
|Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 12000 1TB
|48,185
|10,606
|2,559
|7.20
|Solidigm P44 Pro 1TB
|46,519
|6,970
|1,940
|3.91
|Kingston KC3000 1TB
|46,402
|6,565
|1,756
|4.25
|Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G 1TB
|46,141
|6,556
|1,748
|4.33
|Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB
|46,068
|6,563
|1,751
|4.25
|WD Black SN850 1TB
|45,709
|6,059
|1,697
|3.79
|PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB
|45,656
|6,428
|1,678
|4.16
|Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB
|45,422
|6,435
|1,655
|4.15
|WD Black SN850X 1TB
|45,325
|6,671
|1,726
|3.79
|Nextorage NE5N 1TB
|45,251
|9,220
|2,278
|6.80
|WD Black SN770 1TB
|44,712
|5,105
|1,580
|3.29
|HP FX900 1TB
|44,472
|4,951
|1,401
|2.59
|Patriot P400 1TB
|44,311
|4,922
|1,276
|3.25
|SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB
|44,282
|6,849
|1,884
|3.80
|Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB
|42,911
|3,507
|1,030
|2.72
|Corsair MP600 Pro 1TB
|42,386
|6,217
|1,475
|4.20
|Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 7000s 1TB
|42,187
|6,168
|1,463
|4.20
|WD Blue SN580 1TB
|42,097
|4,174
|1,501
|3.54
|Patriot Viper VPR400 1TB
|41,929
|4,975
|1,417
|4.02
|Samsung 980 Pro 1TB
|41,636
|5,834
|1,638
|3.70
|Silicon Power UD90 1TB
|40,848
|4,851
|1,214
|2.50
|Teamgroup MP44L 1TB
|40,530
|4,835
|1,303
|2.58
|Adata Legend 960 1TB
|39,780
|6,745
|1,613
|3.89
|Acer Predator GM7 1TB
|39,414
|6,695
|1,689
|2.63
|SK hynix Gold P31 1TB
|38,521
|3,511
|1,056
|2.38
|Sabrent Rocket Q4 1TB
|35,787
|3,079
|741
|3.80
|Crucial P5 Plus 1TB
|35,346
|5,827
|1,426
|4.20
|Inland Prime 1TB
|35,248
|3,023
|733
|2.54
|Acer Predator GM3500 1TB
|34,597
|3,310
|877
|3.36
|MSI Spatium M470 1TB
|34,505
|4,614
|1,102
|4.48
|Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 1TB
|34,456
|4,615
|1,102
|4.56
|Transcend 250H 1TB
|34,378
|6,640
|1,697
|5.47
|Kingston NV2 1TB
|34,277
|3,197
|1,039
|3.83
|WD Black SN750 SE 1TB
|34,031
|3,193
|1,012
|3.34
|Seagate FireCuda 510 1TB
|33,799
|2,637
|577
|3.34
|Sabrent Rocket Q 1TB
|33,585
|2,592
|681
|2.99
|WD Black SN750 1TB
|32,795
|3,251
|914
|3.69
|Samsung 980 1TB
|32,672
|3,168
|982
|3.45
|Sabrent Rocket Nano 1TB
|32,512
|2,226
|485
|2.33
|Sabrent Rocket 1TB
|32,067
|3,237
|867
|3.87
|WD Blue SN570 1TB
|32,007
|3,390
|589
|3.11
|Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB
|31,181
|3,424
|1,088
|4.51
|Crucial P5 1TB
|28,666
|3,430
|893
|3.99
The 1TB SSDs mostly mirror what we've already seen with the 2TB drives. However, in more extensive testing (like our write saturation tests), the lower capacity means you'll run out of pSLC cache more quickly.
The Gigabyte Gen5 12000 sits at the top of all four charts, with a sizeable lead on the sequential performance metric. The Nextorage NE5N is the only other 1TB Gen5 drive that we've tested, but it comes with slower NAND and thus falls behind in some of the other tests.
The random performance again gives a great illustration of why so many people might think that faster SSDs don't really seem to make that much of a difference. QD1 is the most likely scenario for random workloads, and even the fastest SSD is only about 70% faster than the slowest SSD in our group. But sequential performance does matter, even for things as simple as verifying a game installation in Steam. The top performers are up to four times as fast as the slowest drives in that case.
The copy results level the playing field. Many of the SSDs will use the same controller and same NAND, which is why there are a lot of SSDs that deliver roughly the same performance. They won't be the same in every instance, but for moderate use, just about any of these SSDs will still perform competently, in which case, looking for a good deal is often the determining factor.
You can now find even quality 1TB drives for well under $100. The WD Black SN850X 1TB remains one of the best overall picks, starting at just $65 right now. A few drives might cost $5–$10 less, but they're often slower, use QLC NAND, or have some other potential cause for concern.
4TB and Larger SSD Hierarchy
|SSD
|Random IOPS
|Seq MB/s
|Copy MB/s
|Avg. Power
|Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB
|45,849
|7,004
|1,824
|5.04
|Seagate FireCuda 530 4TB
|45,580
|6,896
|1,706
|4.99
|Teamgroup A440 Pro 4TB
|45,458
|6,895
|1,705
|5.01
|Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 4TB
|45,180
|6,906
|1,695
|4.85
|Netac NV7000 4TB
|41,455
|6,878
|1,843
|5.83
|Samsung 990 Pro 4TB
|40,678
|7,013
|1,910
|4.54
|Lexar NM790 4TB
|38,839
|6,805
|1,934
|3.41
|Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB
|38,828
|6,537
|1,527
|5.66
|Addlink A93 4TB
|38,796
|6,809
|1,949
|3.37
|Teamgroup Z44Q 4TB
|35,872
|4,437
|1,111
|4.49
|Sabrent Rocket Q4 4TB
|35,764
|4,434
|1,049
|4.44
|Sabrent Rocket Q 4TB
|33,527
|3,224
|878
|3.41
|Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB
|33,511
|3,217
|894
|4.03
|Sabrent Rocket 4TB
|31,752
|3,226
|917
|4.40
|WD Red SN700 4TB
|30,785
|3,278
|1,029
|3.68
Last up for standard SSDs, we have the 4TB and higher capacity drives. So far, we've only tested 15 such SSDs, though we expect more will arrive in our labs for testing over the coming year.
So far, we haven't seen any PCIe 5.0 4TB models in our labs. Given the prices on the 2TB PCIe 5.0 drives, perhaps that's just as well. Don't get me wrong: I love the idea of large and fast performance. But when you can find drives like the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB for $249 — less than the cost of most current 2TB drives — that will be hard to pass up.
Stepping up to 8TB drives usually means QLC NAND, and while that's not the end of the world, there are often performance compromises. Not to mention, the 8TB SSDs still cost a pretty penny. The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB costs $999, while the Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB is "currently unavailable" on Amazon. It would be far cheaper to just pick up multiple 4TB drives rather than plunking down that much money for a single 8TB drive.
Sequential performance for most PCIe 4.0 SSDs lands right around 7 GB/s, with a couple of slower/older models at around 4.4 GB/s. Meanwhile, the PCIe 3.0 drives all peak at just over 3.2 GB/s. File copy speeds are about one-third to one-fourth as fast, however.
M.2 2230 SSD Hierarchy
|SSD
|Random IOPS
|Seq MB/s
|Copy MB/s
|Avg. Power
|Silicon Power UD90 2TB (2230)
|43,480
|4,502
|1,441
|2.72
|Teamgroup MP44S 1TB (2230)
|41,171
|4,387
|1,348
|2.51
|Inland QN446 2TB (2230)
|41,076
|4,485
|1,411
|2.75
|Sabrent Rocket Q4 2TB (2230)
|40,958
|4,493
|1,374
|2.57
|Addlink S91 2TB (2230)
|40,685
|4,491
|1,372
|2.36
|WD Black SN770M 2TB (2230)
|40,601
|5,070
|1,523
|3.83
|Corsair MP600 Mini 1TB (2230)
|40,320
|4,818
|1,529
|2.58
|Inland TN446 1TB (2230)
|40,303
|4,840
|1,516
|2.66
|Sabrent Rocket 4 1TB (2230)
|40,153
|4,846
|1,525
|2.58
|Inland TN436 1TB (2230)
|32,349
|3,000
|1,090
|3.59
Wrapping things up, nearly all of the drives in the previous lists have been 2280 models — 22mm wide and 80mm long. 2230 SSDs are becoming popular, thanks in part to the rise of the Steam Deck and other handheld gaming portables. We've tested ten such SSDs, and nearly all of the drives use the same hardware, resulting in very similar performance. There are only two exceptions: the WD Black SN770M uses a custom WD controller, while the Inland TN436 uses an older Phison E18T controller — everything else uses the Phison E21T controller.
It's not clear why the Silicon Power UD90 (2230) scored better in our random IO tests, but it was consistently faster than other 2230 drives. It may simply have used newer firmware that optimized a few things. However, it didn't do as well in the other tests, coming in slightly behind some of the other drives in our sequential and file copy tests.
Meanwhile, the WD Black SN770M took the top spot in the sequential performance tests. At the same time, the controller got hotter than other drives, which might be a potential concern for using it in the Steam Deck.
The biggest issue with M.2 2230 drives is their pricing. The 1TB models are at least reasonably competitive, with the Corsair MP600 Mini going for $79, but the 2TB drives cost at least twice as much. It's the price for going ultra-compact, and if you're just looking for the least expensive 2TB drive you can find — a reasonable choice for the Steam Deck — the Addlink S91 2TB costs $169.
The 2230 drives are very much not about maximum performance. Most 2TB models use QLC NAND, and under sustained write saturation testing, they'll drop below 100 MB/s. But that's the thing: A Steam Deck can't even write at 100 MB/s if you're downloading games over its wireless connection. We typically saw peak data rates of ~30 MB/s is all. So, picking up the most cost-effective 2230 drive for such use cases makes sense.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Jarred Walton is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on everything GPU. He has been working as a tech journalist since 2004, writing for AnandTech, Maximum PC, and PC Gamer. From the first S3 Virge '3D decelerators' to today's GPUs, Jarred keeps up with all the latest graphics trends and is the one to ask about game performance.
-
SoaptrailHard to tell Toms is a tech site when they restrict the table width to something so narrow you cannot see all the columns. I guess no one has embraced 16x9 monitors who work there, or do they only work on their phones in portrait mode?Reply
-