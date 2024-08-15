Netac NV7000-Q SSD review: A budget SSD with matching performance

The Netac NV7000-Q SSD arrives as a product where you have to wonder about the target market. It's a no-frills SSD that stands out mostly by way of its lack of personality. It won't stand up to the best SSDs, but it’s a surprisingly capable and efficient drive and certainly fills a niche. It just takes a little digging to reveal its good points.



The NV7000-Q uses a DRAM-less controller paired with QLC flash, with a 1TB capacity — and that’s it. To be fair, having a drive that’s not constantly swapping hardware at different capacities is sort of a win, but it’s not an exciting SSD by any stretch. The most interesting bit is the QLC flash, one of the newer varieties, and the Maxio controller remains quite capable. On top of that, the NV7000-Q is extremely power-efficient and should be inexpensive — if and when you can find it. The drive holds up pretty well as a budget SSD, all things considered.



In a lot of ways the drive reminds us of the Solidigm P41 Plus , an SSD designed for client machines to appeal to prebuilt desktop and laptop manufacturers as an inexpensive way to put “1TB PCIE/NVME SSD” on the label. This isn’t your parent’s cheap SSD, though, as it offers the performance of higher-end drives for most of what matters to a daily driver. Even if you can’t find it, there’s bound to be more drives like this with the same hardware — the HP FX700 comes to mind — that fit into the same slot.

Netac NV7000-Q Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product 1TB Pricing N/A ($69.99) Form Factor M.2 2280 Interface / Protocol x4 PCIe 4.0 / NVMe 1.4 Controller Maxio MAP1602 DRAM N/A (HMB) Memory 232-Layer YMTC QLC Sequential Read 7,100 MB/s Sequential Write 6,200 MB/s Random Read N/A (1000K) Random Write N/A (800K) Security N/A Endurance (TBW) 640TB Part Number CSSD-F1000GBML600MNR2 Warranty 5-Year

The Netac NV7000-Q is only available at 1TB, at least at the time of review. That's pretty unusual for a full-length drive and especially one based on QLC flash, as QLC often makes more sense for larger capacities. For example, the Patriot Viper VP4300 Lite 4TB has the same NAND and controller. The NV7000-Q is clearly intended as an ultra-budget option, although we were unable to find solid pricing for it.



We put an estimate of around $69.99 as the base price, which would be competitive with the Crucial P3 Plus — a drive the NV7000-Q should easily beat — though ultimately even that may not be inexpensive enough. The older TLC-based Netac NV7000 costs $82.99, while the more recent Netac NV7000-T 1TB costs $92.99. More critically, drives like the Silicon Power US75 have the same controller paired with TLC NAND, with a wider range of capacities, starting at $69.99 for the 1TB model.



Netac rates the NV7000-Q for up to 7,100 / 6,200 MB/s reads and writes, and while IOPS are not given, we can estimate up to 1000K / 8000K random read and write IOPS based on data from our HP FX700 review. The drive is warrantied for five years and up to 640TB of writes.

Netac NV7000-Q Software and Accessories

Netac offers no direct downloads. We recommend freeware applications if needed, including CrystalDiskInfo for general drive information, CrystalDiskMark for quick benchmarking, and Clonezilla for backup, imaging, and cloning. Firmware updates could be a concern, should those ever be necessary.

Netac NV7000-Q: A Closer Look

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The drive's unremarkable appearance consists of the standard heat spreading label. Naturally, as a 1TB QLC drive, it's single-sided — you can easily find single-sided 4TB QLC and TLC SSDs these days. Of course a budget SSD doesn’t need to be fancy, especially given such drives are usually hidden under a heatsink or laptop cover. Price and performance will be the more important aspects.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Now we get to see the actual hardware. The controller in play is the Maxio MAP1602, a DRAM-less design that can use the full PCIe 4.0 bandwidth. In previous reviews, we’ve found this controller to be fast and efficient. This is true with both TLC and QLC flash.



Speaking of QLC, the two 512GB NAND flash packages here are using YMTC’s 232-Layer QLC flash, alternatively known as X3-6070. This flash has some similarities to Micron’s 232-Layer QLC flash, as tested on the Crucial P310, such as being four-plane. Each plane has its own hardware for individual operation so this count indicates internal interleaving per die, which does impact total throughput. This four-plane layout is different from the six- or hexa-plane designs of Micron’s and YMTC’s 232-layer TLC flash.



More planes means more potential throughput, but a more agile four-plane design can make sense if you’re trying to eke out better latency from QLC flash. After all, this flash is at 1Tb per die just like the TLC variant, so it has higher bit density but without a lot of cost, meaning that endurance can also be surprisingly high for QLC flash.

MORE: Best SSDs

MORE: How We Test HDDs And SSDs

MORE: All SSD Content