Asus GPU power connector delivers 1,000W for cableless builds — GC-HPWR has a retractable design

Asus has updated its BTF (Back to Future) standard with a new connector that provides significantly more power than the 12V-2x6 connector. HardwareLuxx reports that the new GC-HPWR connector is rated for 1,000W. It also features a retractable design, making the connector optional and improving BTF GPU compatibility with traditional motherboards.

BTF aims to improve PC aesthetics by reducing cable clutter. Products built around BTF feature connectors placed at the back of the motherboard, hiding the power cables. In other cases, BTF-branded Asus graphics cards use a proprietary connector next to the PCIe x16 slot to power the GPU instead of a supplementary power cable.

The GC-HPWR power connector is part of the company's new "BTF 2.0" refresh, focused on refining its homebrewed BTF standard. The revised power connector supports up to 1,000W of power. To achieve such high power draw capabilities, Asus has incorporated "heavy copper," which enables power to be drawn at a low resistance and temperature.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

The BTF-style power connector is an optional deployment on BTF 2.0-branded graphics cards. BTF 2.0 graphics cards can run on BTF-supported and traditional motherboards without the proprietary power connector, a feat that was not achievable with first-generation BTF Asus GPUs.

To do this, BTF 2.0 graphics cards come with both Asus' proprietary GC-HPWR connector and a traditional 12V-2x6 power connector. Depending on the motherboard on which it is installed, the GPU can be used with either connector. The GC-HPWR connector appears to be retractable or removable, so you can withdraw it when using conventional power cables.

The GC-HPWR power connector has also been recessed inwards to make compatibility with mainstream motherboards possible. Users who want to pair a BTF 2.0 GPU with a BTF-compatible motherboard will need to use a GC-HPWR connector/adapter to connect the GPU to the motherboard to make up the distance.

Asus has yet to announce whether it release BTF 2.0 motherboards and graphics cards is unknown. Thus far, the brand has not announced any RTX 50-series or Radeon RX 9070-series products with the BTF 2.0 standard.