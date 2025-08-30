Save hundreds on a MacBook this Labor Day, starting from just $999 with up to $300 off on upper-range models — Apple's latest laptops are on sale

This Labor Day weekend, treat yourself to a new laptop—but not just any laptop—instead, opt for one of the best work machines available today. Apple's MacBook is a go-to choice for reliable, recommended laptops that suit a wide range of users. With the advent of the M-series chips, they've become super competitive in terms of value as well. As such, we've rounded up some of the best deals on MacBooks you can get right now, and they include a model for everyone.

Starting with the 2025 MacBook Air in its 15-inch variant, this laptop is a great deal. Whether it's just browsing the internet, working in web apps, or serious video editing aspirations, the MacBook Air—thanks to its 20-core M4 chip, 10 each for CPU and GPU—can cruise through everything.

It has a great design and build quality, along with a leading keyboard, trackpad, webcam, mic, and speakers in its class. Not to mention, of course, the excellent battery life. It usually costs $1200, but you can avail of a $200 discount this Labor Day and get it for just $999 on Amazon. If you want more storage, the 512GB variant of the same laptop is also on sale and can be found on Amazon for just $ 1,200.

For Most People Save 17% ($200) Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2025) — 256GB: was $1,199 now $999 at Amazon The current entry-level MacBook from Apple, this is far from a device that feels budget. With 16GB of RAM even in the base model, paired with an M4 chip, this laptop can handle daily tasks with ease. The unibody aluminum construction compliment the expectedly-excellent basics of the 2025 MacBook further, making this the laptop for most people. Read more ▼

For Hoarders Save $200 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2025) — 512GB: was $1,399 now $1,199 at Amazon The same great MacBook Air, but with double the storage that should allow you to download all the movies you want. The 512GB spec also gives you much faster read/write speeds compared to the 256GB one, something to consider if you'll be moving around files a lot. With the Labor Day discount, the price comes down to the MSRP of base model, making it a no-brainer. Read more ▼

If you're craving more performance and want a professional-grade machine, then there's arguably not much better than the MacBook Pro. While Apple is soon going to refresh this lineup with the new M5 chips, yesterday's units are now on sale at a nice price. The base model 14-inch MacBook Pro (2024) with an M4 chip retails for $1600, but it's just $1300 right now, saving you a whopping $300. The upgraded M4 Pro variant has even more RAM and can be had on sale for only $2,229 as well.

The MacBook Pro features a thicker chassis with active cooling that will prevent your system from thermal throttling. It also has a bleeding-edge Mini LED display that's super bright and has minimal blooming due to the high dimming zone count. There are more ports on board as well, with an additional HDMI plug and SD Card reader, along with the ability to connect up to three external screens for a true productivity setup.

For Enthusiasts Save $300 Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2024) — M4 / 16GB: was $1,599 now $1,299 at Amazon Become part of the bottom of the top with Apple's flagship laptop in its entry-level flavor, featuring the M4 chip paired with 16GB of unified memory and a 512 GB SSD. This laptop has a build quality that would put most others to shame, while packing enough cooling to allow the M4 to fully breathe and perform even better. Read more ▼

For True Pros Save $270 Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2024) — M4 Pro / 24GB: was $2,499 now $2,229 at Amazon The upgraded version of the base 2024 MacBook Pro now features a 14-core CPU thanks to the M4 Pro chip inside. This is truly a workstation-grade machine with 24GB of RAM and the same great design, combined with a class-leading screen, keyboard, trackpad, and more. Make sure to carry an external drive, though, as it's still only 512GB. Read more ▼

All of these MacBooks are competent devices that can do just about everything, except for gaming (but even that's changing). If you prefer a hassle-free experience and don't want to deal with Windows—or are already a part of the Apple ecosystem—it's the perfect time to upgrade. No matter the device you choose, a MacBook often lasts much longer than its non-Apple equivalent, both in terms of actual, firsthand usage and the second-hand value it retains afterward.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.