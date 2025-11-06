Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air slashed to $749 — a new all-time low price on Amazon for this M4-powered laptop

Lovers of Apple MacBooks rejoice, as one of the MacBook Air line-up falls to a new all-time low price on Amazon ahead of any Black Friday sales. The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air 2025 with M4 processor is now $749.99, a whole $50 cheaper than its previous lowest price, as confirmed by Amazon price checking tools. So if you've ever pondered joining the Mac club, then this could be the opportunity to jump on board.

The MacBook Air is a slimline laptop that is available in four different colors. Choose either Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, or Starlight. The laptop's chassis is aluminum, with a crisp 13.6-inch liquid retina display. Aside from Apple's custom M4 processor with integrated graphics, the laptop has 16GB of memory and a small 256GB SSD for storage. The SSD is rather small, but it is upgradable.

You also get a 12MP camera for Facetiming friends and relatives, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting external monitors or hard drives, plus a MagSafe charging port, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. If you belong to the Apple ecosystem and own an iPhone, then you can also integrate devices and use the MacBook to send texts or answer incoming FaceTime calls.

Unveiled in March 2025, the M4 MacBook Air is Apple's current best-in-class thin and light MacBook. When it comes to efficiency, the M4 chip does an excellent job and stands out as it can chew through workloads whilst still delivering industry-leading battery life. They're also incredibly stylish, with striking looks and an aluminum design, a sturdy backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader for security. With the M5 processor on the near horizon, now is a good time to pick up a MacBook as prices drop ahead of the incoming new product releases.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.