Lian Li flexes new PSU with rotatable power outlet at Computex 2025

Lian Li unveiled a novel new power supply series at Computex 2025, featuring a power outlet on a swivel, duplicate connectors on different sides of the unit, and a built-in USB hub on the back panel that can be swapped out for a fan controller.

These new power supplies, known as the RS series, will be available starting in Q3 2025. Pricing starts at $154.99 for the 1000W version, $159.99 for the same unit paired with a USB 2.0 hub, and $179.99 for the 1200W version that also comes with a USB 2.0 hub.

The RS series' design is all about improving the flexibility of traditional ATX power supplies. The lineup's most definitive feature is its swiveling three-prong power outlet on the back. This outlet can be moved from the front side of the unit to the right, to improve compatibility with non-conventional installations.



In addition to this swiveling outlet, Lian Li has also mounted duplicate 24-pin ATX power connectors and primary 8-pin EPS power connectors on the front and left of the unit. Having the power connectors on the left side specifically can be beneficial in a traditional ATX case, where the power supply is mounted on the bottom with the fan facing downwards. Installing the 24-pin and EPS cables on the left side will provide better cable management, less cable clutter in the bottom PSU chamber, and better reach to the motherboard if cable length is a problem.



The front-mounted connectors are presumably designed for ITX enclosures, which can often have the PSU mounted in unorthodox areas — such as the front of the case, where a cable adapter is required to wire the PSU's three-prong power outlet to the rear of the chassis. In these cases, again, having the 24-pin and 8-pin EPS in the front of the unit alongside the three-prong outlet can improve cable management and declutter the back portion of the unit where most of the cables will inevitably be installed.



These changes also make room for the RS series USB hub/fan controller hub mounting point on the back. Lian Li installed a mount below the rear CPU, PCIe, and SATA power connectors that can house either of the aforementioned hubs. The fan controller hub is a combo USB/fan controller hub that houses four additional USB 2.0 headers (for internal use), and six 4-pin fan connectors powered by an 8-pin connector (either SATA or PCIe). Lian Li also has a dedicated USB 2.0 hub with five USB headers for those who don't need an extra fan controller. (This is the same hub that is combined with the more expensive 1000W unit and 1200W unit, mentioned previously.)