Researchers create world's smallest pixel measuring just 300 nanometers across — could be used to create a 1080p display measuring 1mm across

News
By published

Could unlock ultra-detailed, miniature displays for smart glasses and other wearables.

Micro pixels in extreme close up.
(Image credit: Getty Images/SENEZ)

Researchers at the Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg, Germany, have developed a new form of an organic LED that is many times smaller than existing options - measuring just 300 x 300 nanometers, according to SciTechDaily. If scaled up and built into a standard display, it would enable a 1080p screen that measured just 1mm across.

In the quest for lighter, more detailed, and brighter displays for augmented reality headsets and smart glasses, the most compact individual light-emitting diodes available as of 2025 are micro OLEDs. These measure just under five by five micrometers each, which is absolutely tiny compared to even the mini-LEDs that power many modern high-end TVs. But the new nanometer-scale OLEDs out of this German university and more than 10 times smaller.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

See more Monitors News
TOPICS
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.