Looking Glass demos Hololuminescent Display monitors — sizes range from 16 to 85 inches, starting at $1,500

News
By published

These displays don't need eye tracking, special glasses, and are good for group viewing.

Looking Glass demos new Hololuminescent Display technology
(Image credit: Looking Glass)

Looking Glass has taken the wraps off its new monitors with Hololuminescent Display (HLD) technology. The firm has been in the holographic displays market for a decade, but it believes its new HLD monitors, which are just 1-inch thick and deliver up to a 4K resolution, can deliver “magical holograms that can be deployed anywhere.” HLD will allow the firm’s immersive light field to be rolled out anywhere standard video screens are used today.

Introducing Hololuminescent™ Display (HLD) - YouTube Introducing Hololuminescent™ Display (HLD) - YouTube
Watch On

Looking Glass demos new Hololuminescent Display technology

(Image credit: Looking Glass)

Here's how Looking Glass’ prior Light Field Displays (LFD) compare to these new HLD models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Feature

Hololuminescent Displays (HLD)

Light Field Displays (LFD)

Content Creation

Standard 2D content pipelines

Specialized 3D software

Setup Complexity

Easy to intermediate, Plug and Play

Intermediate to advanced 3D software

Ideal Content

People, products, characters

CAD, medical scans, terrain maps, data visualization

3D Effect

Fixed holographic stage for holographic depth cues

Multi-view parallax

Eye Tracking

None

None

Best For

Digital signage, retail, experiential displays

R&D, medical, engineering, 3D art

Sizes Available

16”, 27”, 86”

6”, 16”, 27”

Image 1 of 4
Looking Glass demos new Hololuminescent Display technology
(Image credit: Looking Glass )

Looking Glass’s Hololuminescent Displays will be available in Q4, and will start at $1,500 for an FHD 16-inch display (pre-order offer). A 27-inch 4K HLD will ship in November and December of this year, and 86-inch 4K displays will roll out in February 2026, says the firm, but pricing is yet to be disclosed.

Looking Glass Light Field Displays, for advanced 3D visualization, interaction, and research, will continue to be offered to teams who work in 3D R&D and industrial visualization.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

See more Monitors News
Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Jabberwocky79
    Give me a 48", 4K, Mini-LED, glasses-less 3D monitor with 120hz refresh and can switch from a curved to flat panel. Is that too much to ask? Why has no one made this happen yet? :unsure:;)
    Reply