Looking Glass demos Hololuminescent Display monitors — sizes range from 16 to 85 inches, starting at $1,500

Looking Glass has taken the wraps off its new monitors with Hololuminescent Display (HLD) technology. The firm has been in the holographic displays market for a decade, but it believes its new HLD monitors, which are just 1-inch thick and deliver up to a 4K resolution, can deliver “magical holograms that can be deployed anywhere.” HLD will allow the firm’s immersive light field to be rolled out anywhere standard video screens are used today.

According to Looking Glass, HLDs “create an immersive three-dimensional stage for all types of content -— without the complexity of traditional 3D pipelines.” They do not need eye tracking technology or special viewing lenses, so they are suitable for viewing by groups. This is a significant quality that could potentially help adoption in traditional digital signage devices.

For content creators, HLDs are said to work with standard 2D video workflows mixing real-world footage, animation, interactive applications, and AI generation. A demonstration workflow with a green screen, character, and Adobe Premiere Pro is outlined on the HLD How It Works page.

(Image credit: Looking Glass)

Here's how Looking Glass’ prior Light Field Displays (LFD) compare to these new HLD models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Feature Hololuminescent Displays (HLD) Light Field Displays (LFD) Content Creation Standard 2D content pipelines Specialized 3D software Setup Complexity Easy to intermediate, Plug and Play Intermediate to advanced 3D software Ideal Content People, products, characters CAD, medical scans, terrain maps, data visualization 3D Effect Fixed holographic stage for holographic depth cues Multi-view parallax Eye Tracking None None Best For Digital signage, retail, experiential displays R&D, medical, engineering, 3D art Sizes Available 16”, 27”, 86” 6”, 16”, 27”

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Looking Glass ) (Image credit: Looking Glass ) (Image credit: Looking Glass ) (Image credit: Looking Glass )

Looking Glass’s Hololuminescent Displays will be available in Q4, and will start at $1,500 for an FHD 16-inch display (pre-order offer). A 27-inch 4K HLD will ship in November and December of this year, and 86-inch 4K displays will roll out in February 2026, says the firm, but pricing is yet to be disclosed.

Looking Glass Light Field Displays, for advanced 3D visualization, interaction, and research, will continue to be offered to teams who work in 3D R&D and industrial visualization.

