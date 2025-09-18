Save $700 on the LG Ultragear 39-Inch OLED curved ultrawide monitor — now available at its cheapest price of $899, with a massive 44% off

A premium ultrawide monitor not only gives you more screen real estate but also makes multitasking and productivity easier without switching between multiple displays. Additionally, it enhances your gaming or movie-watching experience with immersive visuals. One such offering is the 39-inch LG Ultragear OLED, which is currently on sale and is available at its lowest price ever on Amazon.

Launched earlier this year in April, the LG Ultragear 39GX90SA is currently priced at $899, which is a significant saving considering its launch price of $1,599. While the monitor has seen price drops in recent months, this is the lowest we’ve ever seen it go.

The monitor features a 39-inch curved WOLED panel built around an 800R curvature with a resolution of 3440 x 1440. According to LG, the monitor offers an ultra-fast response time of 0.03ms (grey-to-grey) along with a 240 Hz refresh rate. The panel is rated to offer up to 1300 nits peak brightness and has been tuned to deliver standard luminosity of 275 nits in SDR at a 100% APL (Average Picture Level). It also supports 10-bit colour depth and a wide colour gamut covering 98.5% DCI-P3. Additionally, it is VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certified for an enhanced HDR experience along with high contrast and deep blacks.

The LG Ultragear 39 OLED also doubles as an entertainment hub, as it comes with LG’s WebOS interface, which is usually seen on its smart TV range. You get access to video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, over 300 free LG Channels, as well as access to cloud gaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and Blacknut.

As for ports, the monitor comes with a USB Type-C with DisplayPort Alt mode and 65W power delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2., two USB Type-A, Ethernet jack, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The monitor also comes with built-in stereo speakers, each rated at 7W. For the ones who care about their gamer aesthetics, the LG Ultragear 39GX90SA-W also features RGB lighting at the back in a hexagonal pattern.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.