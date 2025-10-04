Samsung’s QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz gaming monitors are now at their lowest-ever price for Prime Day — $879 for the 27-inch, $999 for the 32-inch

The 27-inch Odyssey QD-OLED G8 monitor is now available at its lowest sale price of $879 on Amazon, while the larger 32-inch model is priced at $999 ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days sales event. Both models were introduced earlier this year with a launch price of $1,299 and feature the company's latest generation of QD-OLED panels.

Combining the deep blacks of OLED with the vivid brightness and color accuracy of quantum dots, QD-OLED panels offer some of the most impressive visuals. If you’ve been eyeing a premium display upgrade, Samsung’s 2025 Odyssey G8 (G81SF) QD-OLED monitors are now on sale.

Save 32% ($420) Samsung Odyssey QD-OLED G8 (G81SF) 27-inch: was $1,299 now $879 at Amazon All-time low price The Samsung Odyssey QD-OLED G8 (G81SF) boasts a 27-inch premium QD-OLED panel with a 4K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. It also offers an ultra-fast response time of 0.03ms, making it suitable for gaming, along with stunning visual quality.

Save 23% ($300) Samsung Odyssey QD-OLED G8 (G81SF) 32-inch: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey QD-OLED G8 (G81SF) 32-inch model offers the same features as the 27-inch variant, including a 4K resolution QD-OLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. You also receive the same ultra-fast response time of 0.03 ms, ensuring a smooth and responsive experience.

Both the 27-inch and 32-inch models offer identical specifications, with the only difference being their sizes. The Odyssey QD-OLED G8 features a 4K resolution, accompanied by a 240 Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. It also offers support for HDR10+ and VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black. Additionally, both monitors offer Nvidia G-Sync compatibility along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, for a smooth and tear-free gaming experience.

The monitor features a sleek metal finish and offers RGB lighting at the rear, which can be synced with your game’s on-screen colors for an immersive experience. In terms of port selection, both monitors come with two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 connector, and a USB hub with two downstream Type-A ports. Sadly, there are no USB Type-C ports onboard, but that shouldn’t be a deal breaker.

Samsung also highlights its anti-glare screen coating, which makes the panel up to 54% less glossy than conventional anti-reflective films. With that, Samsung has also added several features to reduce burn-in under its OLED Safeguard+ technology, including a pulsating heatpipe system placed behind the OLED display that dissipates heat five times faster than graphite. Other methods include a thermal modulation system to automatically control the brightness, a logo and taskbar detection system, and lastly a screen saver that dims the display itself after 10 minutes of inactivity.

If you’ve been waiting to step up to a premium 4K OLED gaming monitor, now’s the time, as these deals are unlikely to last long.

