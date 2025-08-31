This 34-inch QD-OLED Alienware gaming monitor is half price for Labor Day — monitor hits all-time low at just $549

If you've been holding out for a quality gaming display to go on sale, now is your chance. The Alienware AW3423DWF is one beefy display, and right now you can buy it for the lowest price we've ever seen for it. Recently it has been selling at $699, marked down from the $1,099 launch price, but today you can buy it for just $549. This is a great offer not only on this particular screen but in general for one in this class.

The Alienware AW3423DWF is a curved gaming monitor that spans 34 inches across, making for a notably immersive experience. This monitor is packed with all the bells and whistles you want out of a gaming monitor. We had the opportunity to review it for ourselves, and we absolutely loved it — rating it 5 out of 5 stars.

Save 50% ($550) Alienware AW3423DWF: was $1,099 now $549 at Amazon All-time low price The Alienware AW3423DWF is available at Amazon for its lowest price to date, which is half its launch price. It has a 34-inch curved QD-OLED panel and is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified. It has a resolution of 3440 x 1440px and can reach a refresh rate of 165Hz. Read more ▼

If you're looking for something big and flashy with performance, you don't have to look much further. The Alienware AW3423DWF was definitely designed with gamers in mind. It's designed around a 34-inch quantum dot enhanced OLED (QD-OLED) panel with a curvature graded at 1800R. It features a WQHD resolution which measures in at 3440 x 1440px. The refresh rate can get as high as 165 Hz, which is ample without being groundbreaking, but the response time can reach an impressively low 0.1ms.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Alienware)

The AlIenware AW3423DWF is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified for its superior performance and ability to hit certain quality metrics, like providing low framerate compensation (LFC) support. It covers 99.3% of the DCI-P3 and 149% of the sRGB color gamuts, and can reach a peak brightness of 1,000 Nits. You get a USB Hub to play around with for peripherals and two video input options, including both an HDMI 2 port and two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. A couple of 3.5mm jacks are thrown in for connecting audio devices, as well.

