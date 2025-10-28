Scientists claim you can't see the difference between 1440p and 8K at 10 feet in new study on the limits of the human eye — would still be an improvement on the previously-touted upper limit of 60 pixels per degree

Measuring the pixel-per-degree of a display, researchers found the human eye can see up to 94 PPD for grey, but as few as 53 for yellow and violet.

Girl undergoing an eye exam.
(Image credit: Getty Images/bluecinema)

Researchers at the University of Cambridge and Meta Reality Labs have conducted a new study into how the human eye perceives pixels on displays at different sizes and resolutions, and claim that once you get to a certain size and detail, there's no discernible difference, via TechXplore. According to the calculator they developed, at 10 feet distance, a 50-inch screen looks almost identical at 1440p and 8K resolution.

The researchers highlighted that as displays grow larger and more detailed, with ever greater resolutions, it's important to know what humans can actually see so that we aren't developing technologies that are largely redundant. But where previous studies have looked at the perceived retinal resolution, these researchers looked at what resolution the viewer could perceive with utmost clarity and no blur, indistinguishable from a perfect reference, and measured it distinctly for different colors and tones.

Although it feels like there's an argument to be made that 8K displays are still somewhat redundant when there's little native content for them or powerful enough GPUs to run them, I still feel like I can tell the difference between them and 1440p. Maybe not at extreme distances, but at something pedestrian like 10 feet? I feel like that'd be doable.

Maybe it's a perceived resolution increase from the added detail such a rendered image might show, more than actually seeing the pixels? Also, maybe I should just listen to the scientists who've done the kind of testing I'd need to do to prove my point.

