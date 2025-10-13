Go big with a 28TB Seagate Ironwolf Pro, now just $479 in Newegg's limited sale — bargain storage priced at just $17 per TB

One of Seagate's largest Ironwolf Pro hard disk drives is on sale at Newegg, with 75 bucks knocked off the list price in their "Gametober" sales event. If you're looking for a reliable drive for a NAS or other backup setup, one of Seagate's enterprise-grade drives will offer extra peace of mind when storing your precious data.

Today's deal is on Seagate's IronWolf Pro HDD (28TB capacity) for $479.99, available from Newegg. The list price for this drive is $556.49, making this a 14% discount. The sale is part of Newegg's Gametober sales event, which has replaced Fantastech II, which ended last week.

Some might think that mechanical hard disk drives are a relic of the past and are far too slow for modern needs. While nowhere near as fast as the latest PCIe Gen5 SSDs, what they lack in terms of speed they make up for in price per capacity and longevity. These particular enterprise-grade drives from Seagate are designed to be operated 24/7 all day, every day.

The IronWolf Pro is a 3.5-inch drive with a 7200 RPM spin speed and SATA connectivity. The SATA III interface has a 6 Gb/s transfer bandwidth, a read/write transfer speed of 285 MB/s, and a workload rating of up to 550TB per year. It uses Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) technology and is much faster than cheaper models that use Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR). If you're looking for some of the best drives to fill up your workhorse NAS setup, then this IronWolf Pro deal should be on your radar.

Rated for 2.5 million hours of MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures), and using built-in rotational vibration (RV) sensors for vibration tolerance and consistent performance in multi-bay systems. The Seagate IronWolf Pro also comes with a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty. The 28TB Ironwolf Pro is an identical spec to the 30TB version we reviewed in September 2025. Scoring 4 stars, it offers great maximum performance despite some quirks. The only other drawback is the high base cost, negated somewhat by this deal. The IronWolf Pro is listed as our top NAS pick in our best hard drive roundup. You can see how it performed in benchmarks versus rivals below.

