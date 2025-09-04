Seagate IronWolf Pro 30TB HDD Review: Seagate Drops the HAMR with the Biggest NAS Drive on the Market

The Seagate IronWolf Pro is an Exos M designed for NAS with potentially better pricing. It’s the largest drive you’ll need for now.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The IronWolf Pro 30TB pushes the popular NAS hard drive series up to a new high capacity using laser-powered recording tech, so now you can have your favorite NAS drive with up to a whopping 30TB of storage without giving anything up. Seagate employs its new laser-powered heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology with this drive, a first for a mass-market hard drive.

The Mozaic 3+ technology platform enables an unprecedented amount of storage density by using a laser to heat a small area of the disk to 450°C (842°F) before recording data to it, thus allowing bits to be packed into a smaller area. For end users, there is no difference in use, performance, or reliability.

We would understand if the IronWolf Pro name is more recognizable and catchy to you than Exos, which is the enterprise counterpart for the Pro model. The former instills a certain sense of reliability, and this is backed by Seagate’s health monitoring and complimentary data recovery services. The IronWolf Pro also often comes in at a lower price, which only sweetens the deal.

HAMR enables reaching a higher capacity ceiling without significantly increasing power consumption or heat production. That’s a great selling point as the IronWolf Pro is best used with two or more drives in a NAS system. If your drives are idle a lot, you’re also in good shape, as Seagate has specifically optimized for that condition. Performance also remains as expected, although Seagate has tuned the drive for mixed workloads and higher queue depths. What’s not to love?

Well, for one, the drive’s performance is not really breaking any new ground. This is expected, so it's not really worthy of a demerit. However, we can’t shake the feeling that this drive is made for more serious workloads, which makes it less attractive to everyday users. Also expected, given the drive’s high base price. Dropping over $1,000 for two of these even at 28TB is not something you would do lightly. The relative cost – $ per terabyte – isn’t too bad, but many people could be better off going with older drives in the ~20TB range. This means this drive is meant for scenarios where data density is the number one priority.

Seagate IronWolf Pro Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Seagate IronWolf Pro 30TB Seagate IronWolf Pro 28TB Capacity 30TB 28TB Model # ST30000NT011 ST28000NT000 Pricing $549.99 $529.99 Cost per TB $18.33 $18.93 Interface SATA 6 Gb/s SATA 6 Gb/s Form Factor 3.5" 3.5" Technology CMR CMR RPM 7,200 7,200 Sustained Transfer Rate 275 MB/s 270 MB/s Cache 512MB 512MB Operating Power 8.3W Avg / 6.8W Idle 8.3W Avg / 6.8W Idle Noise 32dB (Typ) 32dB (Typ) Workload Rate Limit 550 TB/Yr 550 TB/Yr MTBF 2.5M hours 2.5M hours Warranty 5-Year / 3-Year DR 5-Year / 3-Year DR

The new Seagate IronWolf Pro adds 28TB and 30TB to its capacity offerings, both with the performant conventional magnetic recording (CMR) technology that doesn't involve performance tradeoffs like we see with cheaper shingled magnetic recording (SMR) hard drives. Seagate uses this same tech in its enterprise-focused Exos 30TB drive, though things diverge a bit as the Exos M has a 32TB CMR planned with SMR options up to at least 36TB. Still, these are very similar drives with almost identical specifications. The IronWolf Pro can hit up to 275 MB/s with sustained transfers, and it has 512MB of DRAM cache.

Currently, the 30TB IronWolf Pro is priced at $549.99 on Seagate’s website, and the 28TB model is $529.99 on Amazon, although both prices are discounted. This makes it less expensive than the Exos M, which makes it not a bad deal at all.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As with the Exos M, the IronWolf Pro is warrantied for five years with a 550TB per year workload rate limit (WRL). In addition, the IronWolf Pro comes with three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services, which makes it more consumer-friendly versus the enterprise-focused Exos M. The drive is otherwise optimized for use in NAS.

Seagate IronWolf Pro Software and Accessories

Seagate has the same downloads for the IronWolf Pro that it does for the Exos M: SeaTools and DiscWizard. SeaTools is for diagnostics and drive monitoring and works in both Windows and Linux with graphical and command-line interfaces. DiscWizard is for formatting, partitioning, and preparing drives for use. The IronWolf Pro then diverges from the Exos M by having IronWolf Health Management (IHM) which is active protection for the drive to assist with maintaining the drive and its data in NAS use. This further emphasizes that the IronWolf Pro is intended for different environments than the Exos M.

Seagate IronWolf Pro: A Closer Look

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The IronWolf Pro PCB looks very similar to the Exos M, the primary difference being that the DRAM is made by Nanya instead of Winbond. It is otherwise comparable. This is not unexpected, and we regularly see different brands of DRAM used on SSDs for metadata caching. The other main memory here is ICs of NAND and NOR flash memory for use by the drive controller.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The IronWolf Pro uses the same controllers as the Exos M, too. The SMOOTH Thor by STMicroelectronics is designed for power management and motor control, while Seagate’s 12nm ASIC serves as the primary controller for drive and media operations. From the hardware side of things, the two drive lines are identical, although there are firmware and feature differences. The drive has also been certified compatible with certain NAS systems, such as QNAP, with a focus on AI use cases.

MORE: Best SSDs

MORE: Best Hard Drives

MORE: Best SSD for the Steam Deck