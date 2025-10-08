Western Digital's highest capacity NAS drive hits all-time low pricing — the 26TB WD Red Pro costs just $449 when you buy two
Multi-buy saves you big bucks
If you're a NAS or backup aficionado, then you've probably been scouring the tech sales for deals on some of the most popular HDDs to fill up your NAS systems. Luckily, there's a deal on Western Digital's largest capacity NAS HDD, but to grab this deal, there is a slight caveat. To save $140, you have to buy two of the 26TB drives.
Head to Western Digital's website and add two drives to the cart; you will then be able to see the price reduction. This makes the two WD Red Pro 26TB hard drives (model: WD260KFGX) cost $899.98. The individual price for each hard drive is $519.99 for a total of $1039.98 for two 26TB WD Red Pro drives before the discount is applied. The $140 saving equates to each drive costing $449.99, the lowest price we've ever seen for this high-capacity monster.
Western Digital's WD Red Pro 26TB hard drive (WD260KFGX) is based on the company's latest 11-platter helium-sealed platform with a 7200 RPM spindle speed and OptiNAND technology. The drive leverages Western Digital's 2nd Generation energy-assisted perpendicular magnetic recording (ePMR 2) platform and uses conventional magnetic recording (CMR) for predictable performance in all workloads. Speaking of performance, the WD Red Pro 26TB boasts a 272 MB/s transfer rate.
The largest Red Pro NAS drive with a massive 26TB capacity, this HDD has a 7200 RPM spindle speed and boasts a speedy 272 MB/s transfer rate. This model features WD's latest 11-platter helium-sealed platform.
The WD Red Pro is designed for high-performance and enterprise-grade NAS, so it is equipped to work in vibrating multi-user environments 24/7 and is rated for a 550TB workload per year. In particular, the hard drive comes equipped with rotation vibration sensors that foresee and automatically counteract turbulence caused by increased vibration and multi-axis shock sensors to detect shock events and proactively compensate them with the fly height technology.
So if you are looking to expand your storage capabilities, then this multi-purchase deal is definitely a way to save some money per individual drive at the cost of a greater initial outlay. If you're only after a singular HDD, check out our best Prime Day hard drive deals instead.
