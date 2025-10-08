Spacious 24TB hard drive is at an all-time low of a mere 1 cent per GB — Seagate's BarraCuda 24TB HDD is back on sale for $239

You might want a superfast M.2 SSD for gaming or booting Windows on your PC, but what if you just want the most economical storage solution possible? Seagate's BarraCuda range is synonymous with massive storage at low cost, and right now you can score its 24TB version for just $239 at Newegg, the cheapest this drive has ever been, and $10 less than the last time we highlighted it.

With 7200 RPM speeds, this is a capacity-over-performance play, but a huge HDD like this is a great solution for those who just want to get as much storage as possible without paying a premium.

While we have previously reviewed the Seagate Barracuda 8TB HDD, the 24TB version, which is faster and doesn't use SMR tech, isn't a fair comparison. While not our favorite HDD by any stretch, you'll struggle to find this much storage for $239 anywhere else. To give you an idea, this is six times the capacity of a similarly priced 4TB M.2 SSD, and should be considered an economy-of-scale purchase accordingly.

Save 20% ($60) Seagate BarraCuda 24TB HDD: was $299 now $239 at Newegg The 24TB edition of the Seagate BarraCuda HDD is available at Newegg for $239. This is an excellent option for anyone looking to expand their storage capacity without incurring significant costs. It operates at 7200 RPMs and can achieve transfer speeds of up to 190 MB/s.

As noted, a 7200 RPM HDD isn't a drive for those who want speed and performance, but the transfer speeds of up to 190 MB/s — and SATA 6GB/s connectivity — are respectable enough given the capacity.

The Seagate BarraCuda line is generally reliable, and crucially, this drive (unlike the aforementioned 8TB model) uses Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) technology as opposed to Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR), avoiding some of the pitfalls of the latter. You'll also get a two-year limited warranty.

