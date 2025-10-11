Save $80 off this humongous, enterprise-class hard drive — WD Gold 14TB HDD on clearance sale, just 1.7 cents per gigabyte

Even though SSDs have taken over as the primary choice for storage in desktop and mobile devices, hard drives are still the most sensible option when it comes to mass storage. From a value standpoint, you can store terabytes upon terabytes without breaking the bank and that's exactly the kind of deal we've hunted down for you today. Western Digital is putting its WD Gold 14 TB Enterprise-Class HDD on clearance for just $240, a generous $80 off from its list price. Just use the code WDGOLD at checkout to avail the discount.

WD Gold drives represent the company's highest-end offerings with the most amount of features. These are meant for data center and enterprise use cases, but they can still fit nicely in a NAS or for any other archival duty. While you don't get the OptiNAND cache functionality in the 14 TB variant, there's still 512 MB of cache onboard. Being a SATA III drive, you get up to 262 MB/s transfer rates with the motor spinning at 7200 RPM. WD's HelioSeal tech allows for low power draw as well, which makes this quite efficient. All of that is backed up by a 5 year warranty for further peace of mind.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In our review of the 22TB variant, the drive tested fairly well. We noted how it sits largely in the middle of the stack across benchmarks and performs competently. It can be the perfect drive for surveillance use at this price point, given the sheer amount of storage you get here. Furthermore, it has a 2.5 million hours MTBF rating and a workload rate limit (WRL) of 550TB per year, which is expected for a server drive. Sustained read/write speeds, along with random read/write speeds are all par for the course for such a large drive. It's not breaking any records, but it's reliable and, at this price, there's nothing better.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.