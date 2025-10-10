Back to its all-time low price, Alienware's AW3225QF4K QD-OLED gaming monitor is reduced by $350 in Dell's post-Prime Day deal

Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day sales extravaganza is firmly in the rear-view mirror as we settle briefly for a few weeks before the even bigger sales events come into view. November will see Black Friday and Cyber Monday enter the fray with early deals starting weeks beforehand. But that's not to say that deals will disappear. Dell, for example, always has some deal running on one of their product lines, and today it's on one of their gorgeous QD-OLED monitors.

In today's deal, you can save a hefty $350 off the Dell Alienware AW3225QF curved 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor and pick one up for just $849. This equals the previous all-time low pricing that we've seen for this rather luxurious monitor. The prices of QD-OLED screens have dropped in price since they first appeared on the scene, but still command a high price tag compared to more common IPS monitors that have dropped to much more affordable mainstream pricing.

If perchance you're an avid gamer and are looking for a fancy new gaming monitor for upcoming games like EA's Battlefield 6, then this could be a great option for you. With a mix of smooth motion resolution and low input latency, this could be the perfect opportunity to experience QD-OLED in action.

The Alienware AW3225QF is a large 32-inch gaming monitor that boasts impressive specs and an extensive list of additional features. It's easy to see why this gaming monitor would be a welcome addition to any PC gaming setup. With a 4K resolution and ample pixel density on its 32-inch QD-OLED screen, the Alienware AW3225QF is a great piece of kit. We've had the Alienware AW3225QF on the test bench to review and were so impressed with its performance that we awarded the monitor 5 stars and gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award.

We noted how the monitor produced a stunning image with broad contrast and rich color, and how the OLED panel had a greater color volume than most other OLEDs we'd tested. Motion smoothness is another standout feature of the QD-OLED panel.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In our testing, the Alienware AW3225QF had exceptional responsiveness. Performing better than even LCDs running at 360, 500, and 540 Hz. The only caveat is that the AW3225QF’s 4K resolution plus high refresh rate will demand more from your system, so a high-end graphics card is necessary to power the full capabilities of this monitor.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.