Chinese eSports firm worked with AMD on 1,000 Hz gaming monitor primed for 2026 debut

China’s AntGamer has teased the release of a 1,000 Hz eSports monitor in 2026. ITHome says that the upcoming superfast refresh display was discussed on stage at the ‘Peak New Products and Ecological Co-creation’ conference just ahead of the weekend. We also found some AntGamer Weibo posts covering the event.

The 1,000 Hz refresh rate monitor mention came at the official launch of AntGamer’s 750 Hz capable ANT257PF monitor. This is a display which ITHome explains is “based on the G8.6 generation Fast TN e-sports panel from HKC Huike Display” (machine translation). That’s quite impressive but isn’t blowing our socks off, as we already covered Koorui’s announcement of a 750 Hz refresh rate gaming display at CES, back in January this year.

Refocussing back on the 1,000 Hz monitor, teased for 2026, and details are thin on the ground right now. What we can glean from the information at hand is that the upcoming screen will debut with the following key features:

1,000 Hz refresh

TN panel technology

Local Dimming technology

Black Frame Insertion (BFI) technology

Just in case you aren’t familiar with BFI, we reviewed the Dough Spectrum Black 32 Ultra HD OLED Gaming Monitor back in April, which features this technology. However, we noted BFI was of greatest value at frame rates below 200fps.

AMD partnership on whitepaper

The Weibo postings also show some technical slides from the AntGamer ANT257PF presentation.

AntGamer says that it has published a technical white paper with AMD. "This afternoon, Ant Esports held a 1,000fps eSports press conference, jointly releasing a 1,000fps eSports white paper with AMD, along with the specs required for the corresponding games."

Pixel peeping one of the slides, reproduced below, we see games supported at these ludicrous refresh rates include eSports staples CS2 and PUBG.

Other slides highlight design considerations such as high-speed signal integrity, improvements to amorphous silicon semiconductor thin film materials, and adjustments to display cell construction/chemistry to optimize for “extremely fast response times.”

While most of the slides are associated with the newly launched 750 Hz model, we are pretty sure that the same technologies will apply to, or be built upon, for the upcoming 1,000 Hz display.

If you feel today’s monitors with frame rates commonly in the several hundred fps range are holding you back, then a 1,000 Hz panel might feature in your fevered dreams. However, most will want a sweet spot balance between the fastest performance and the best image quality, and there’s a growing selection of OLED gaming monitors with refresh rates of 240 Hz, 320 Hz, and even 480 Hz which arrived this year. Check those links for our reviews, and consider consulting our multiple monitor best picks guides.

