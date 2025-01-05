Chinese display manufacturer Koorui has announced the world's first gaming monitor featuring a 750 Hz refresh rate. The Koorui G7 is a 24.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080) monitor that is set to debut at CES 2025, with mass production planned for later in the year.

The display utilizes a TN (Twisted Nematic) panel enhanced with Quantum Dot technology and is claimed to deliver a 0.5ms (GtG) response time and 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It also supports HDR400, aiming to provide vibrant visuals alongside its ultra-high refresh rate. Notably, this development comes shortly after MSI and BenQ announced their very first 600 Hz gaming monitors, positioning Koorui at the forefront of the high-refresh-rate display technology race.

The G7's 750 Hz refresh rate is designed to offer unmatched visual fluidity, particularly beneficial in fast-paced esports titles where every frame and millisecond counts. However, the practical benefits of such a high refresh rate may be limited by current hardware capabilities. Achieving frame rates that fully utilize a 750 Hz refresh rate requires exceptionally powerful systems, and the perceptual difference between 500 Hz and 750 Hz may be negligible for most users. Therefore, the G7 is likely to appeal primarily to a very niche category of professional esports players and enthusiasts seeking the latest advancements in gaming technology.

In terms of ergonomics, the G7 will offer adjustable height, tilt, and swivel options to accommodate various user preferences. It will also incorporate low blue light and flicker-free technologies to reduce eye strain during extended gaming sessions. Connectivity options include three HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

While the G7's 750 Hz refresh rate sets a new industry benchmark, its real-world applicability remains to be fully assessed. As the monitor enters mass production and becomes available globally, it will be interesting to see how both the gaming community and hardware manufacturers respond to this leap in refresh rate technology - and any pricing premium.

Koorui will be showcasing its new monitor at CES 2025, and is expected to provide demos, plus more information on the pricing and availability.