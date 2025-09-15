AMD claims three of its X3D CPUs can hit 1000 FPS in esports games — Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9955HX3D are in the '1000 FPS Club'

According to many esports competitors, AMD currently makes the best gaming CPUs on the market, thanks in part to its revolutionary 3D V-Cache technology that stacks extra cache atop the CCD to boost FPS across the board. At the moment, as part of its Zen 5 line-up, AMD has the highest-performing processors on both mobile and desktop, and the company is clearly not shy to flaunt that. In what seems to be a new presentation from China, the Red Team has shown a promo for its CPUs hitting 1000 FPS in certain games.

Originally spotted by @realVictor_M, AMD calls this its "1000 FPS Club" in a promotional slide translated from Chinese to English. Its members are the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Ryzen 9 9950X3D, and the mobile Ryzen 9 9955HX3D. Notably, the 9900X3D is missing from this list — perhaps because it does offer ~6% less performance in games. Regardless, the chipmaker says these X3D CPUs can cross the four-digit barrier officially in six titles when playing at 1080p resolution:

Counter Strike 2

League of Legends

Valorant

PUBG

Naraka: Bladepoint

Marvel Rivals

The slide includes the table with the above-mentioned games, along with details on what hardware combinations were used to cross 1000 FPS in these titles. Funny enough, only the RTX 5080 and 5090D (China-exclusive cutdown RTX 5090) can cross the mark in all six titles, when paired with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D, respectively. AMD's own Radeon RX 9070 XT only managed to hit 1000 FPS in Valorant and League of Legends.

Games that can reach 1000fps with AMD Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs pic.twitter.com/nx2dwr7JnrSeptember 14, 2025

Moreover, 6000 MT/s CL30 RAM was used for the testing, running on Windows 11 with Smart Access Memory (SAM/Resizable BAR) and virtualization disabled. AMD did not show benchmarks for the mobile 9955HX3D despite mentioning it as part of its 1000 FPS Club, so we'll just have to take its word for it. There was no specific cooler listed either so — as long as you're keeping these beasts in check, preventing them from thermal throttling — you too can expect to enjoy a glorious thousand frames.

Of course, 1000 Hz monitors don't exist yet so this is just an in-house flex of sorts, boasting how far ahead AMD is when it comes to gaming prowess. The fastest gaming monitors today are 720 Hz OLED panels that achieve that refresh rate while running in dual mode at a low 720p resolution. Perhaps, AMD can squeeze out even more frames at those settings.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News , or add us as a preferred source , to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!