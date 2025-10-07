Prime Day discount brings AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D down to $338 — a top-tier gaming CPU for less

AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D might be the best gaming processor, but if you don’t want to spend upwards of $450, then the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a great option. Right now, you can get your hands on the CPU for $338 during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which is around 28% off its original launch price of $449.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D set a new benchmark for gaming performance when it launched back in 2023. Two years later, it remains one of the best in its class, consistently outperforming Intel’s top contenders. While AMD’s newer Ryzen 9000-series X3D processors offer better performance, the 7800X3D manages to deliver around 95% of their gaming performance at a much lower cost.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: was $449 now $338 at Amazon The Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains a formidable gaming CPU, boasting eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of up to 5 GHz. It also comes with an impressive 96MB of L3 cache which helps boost gaming performance.

Powered by AMD’s Zen 4 architecture and 3D V-Cache technology, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D comes with eight cores, 16 threads and a maximum precision boost clock of 5 GHz. The highlight feature is the 3D-VCache which brings 96 MB of L3 cache placed right next to the compute die for the lowest latency possible.

In our testing, we found that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D outperforms Intel’s Core i9-14900K as well as the newer Arrow Lake based Core Ultra 9 285K in almost every gaming scenario. The CPU also boasts very strong 1% low frame rates, which means it keeps gameplay consistently smooth, even in demanding GPU-limited scenarios. Beyond sheer speed, it pulls this off without demanding extreme power or exotic components, making it one of the most power efficient gaming chips on the market today.

At this price, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is really hard to ignore as it delivers flagship gaming performance without the premium cost. If you’re building or upgrading a gaming PC, this deal is easily one of the best CPU offers of the season.

