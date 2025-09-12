Export restrictions force Galax to build cutdown RTX 5090D V2 HoF — gaming performance is, fortunately, nearly identical to original 5090D HoF

Thanks to U.S export regulations, Galax has created a new version of its flagship HoF version featuring Nvidia's latest iteration of its Chinese-exclusive and export-compliant RTX 5090, the RTX 5090D V2. A Bilibili content creator obtained Galax's new graphics card and ran it through several benchmarks. Spoiler alert: the card performs on par with the vanilla RTX 5090D it replaces.

The content creator tested the Galax RTX 5090D V2 HoF in several benchmarks and games, including: 3DMark TimeSpy, TimeSpy Extreme, Operation Delta, Eternal Calamity, CS2, PUBG, Cyberpunk 2077, Black Myth Wukong, Monster Hunter: Wildlands, and Red Dead Redemption 2. Benchmarks of the RTX 5090D V2 HoF were compared side by side with an RTX 5090D, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 RTX 5090D V2 HoF RTX 5090D V2 Hof (overclocked) RTX 5090D Black Myth: Wukong 79 FPS 83 FPS 79 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 93 FPS 126 FPS 99 FPS Monster Hunter: Wildlands 81 FPS 86 FPS 81 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 63 FPS 69 FPS 68 FPS

In 3DMark TimeSpy and TimeSpy Extreme, the performance difference between the 5090D V2 and the 5090D was literally indistinguishable, with a performance margin under 0.1%. In TimeSpy, the V2 variant achieved a benchmark score of 49,285 points, and the vanilla 5090D 48,922 points. In TimeSpy Extreme, the RTX 5090D V2 achieved a score of 25,479 points, and the vanilla variant 25,690 points.

Games were much the same, in Black Myth: Wukong, Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Monster Hunter: Wildlands, frame rate variance between the RTX 5090D V2 and vanilla 5090D was less than 4%. In fact, overclocking the 5090D V2 led to some of the aforementioned titles providing a larger performance gap compared to the RTX 5090D V2 at stock clocks compared to the vanilla 5090D.

The RTX 5090D V2 Hall of Fame XOC graphics card was created through necessity. Nvidia was forced to build a V2 variant of the 5090D to comply with the most recent changes of the United States export regulations to China. The new version features a significant downgrade in the memory department, boasting 24GB of GDDR7 memory and a 384-bit memory interface. As a result, the 5090D V2 features 25% less memory performance compared to the RTX 5090 and 5090D, which have 32GB of GDDR7 memory and a 512-bit memory bus. This change was aimed at reducing the 5090D V2's AI capabilities, which is the primary target that the U.S export regulations focus on.

This makes the RTX 5090D V2 the second Hall of Fame RTX 50 series graphics card Galaxy has created so far. For this generation, Galax has decided to relegate the Hall of Fame graphics cards to the Chinese market primarily, by only creating 5090D versions of its HoF GPUs. There is no RTX 5090 HoF model. This is very different from previous HoF models, which were sold worldwide.

The HoF series is one of the most renowned graphics card sub-brands in history, featuring board designs from Galax that are capable of breaking world records through overclocking. Galax's latest RTX 5090D and RTX 5090D V2 Hall of Fame XOC graphics cards are no exception, boasting a beefy 36-phase VRM power delivery system. The RTX 5090D variant even had dual 16-pin power connectors to ensure that power consumption would never be a limiting factor for record-breaking overclocking.