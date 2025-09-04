Grab this $179 Mini LED gaming monitor before it's gone — Woot puts 4.5-star, 165 Hz, quantum dot Cooler Master screen on clearance for $270 off its 2024 list price

While OLED displays are often touted as the best computer monitors, and for good reason, they still suffer from a few predicaments. Chief among them is their cost and the image retention concerns associated with organic pixels. Fortunately, with the advent of Mini LED technology, we can enjoy excellent image quality for a fraction of the cost. We've spotted an excellent deal for one of the best Mini LED monitors around — Cooler Master's Tempest GP2711 is on sale on Woot for only $170, a whopping 61% discount from its list price of $441 USD.

Cooler Master Tempest GP2711 Mini LED Monitor: was $441.24 now $169.99 at Woot! Mini LED monitors have never looked this good, literally and figuratively. With an insanely low price and amazing picture quality, Cooler Master's Tempest GP2711 is the right purchase for those chasing those OLED blacks and colors, but don't want to pay the price.

Cooler Master's Tempest GP2711 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a 1440p resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate. It's pretty typical as far as displays go in this range, but at its discounted $170 price, it's already one of the better deals. The GP2711 is a Mini LED monitor, and it features a quantum dot layer that enables 94% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, with a color gamut accuracy score of under 2dE.

We've tested the Tempest GP2711 and gave it a glowing review, praising it for its high native contrast ratio thanks to the 512 dimming zones. It has a VA panel, which already has an inherent benefit over IPS when it comes to deep blacks, but with full-array local dimming, you get OLED-like blacks with minimal blooming. Sometimes, the algorithm goes overboard with blooming control and HDR brightness is affected, but it's still a solid experience overall with more than 1500 nits of peak luminance — by far the highest in this segment.

Even if OLED has instantaneous response times, the results above show that this monitor has excellent input latency for gaming. Moreover, the GP2711 is built well, with a simple yet sleek design that houses all the connections you need. You get 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI, and 1x USB Type-C for output, along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB 3.0 hub. There are even 2x 2W speakers on board for when you need to watch a YouTube video in a pinch without headphones. Lastly, it comes with a four-year warranty, which is more than most OLED monitors and extraordinary for this price.

