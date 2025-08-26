Snag Xreal's One Pro AR Glasses and the Xreal Beam Pro together in a bundled deal that saves you up to $170 — bring AR to your Steam Deck, laptop, or iPhone on the cheap

Don't have room for a multi-monitor setup, or need extra screens when travelling? How about wearing the extra screens on your face? That's one of the use case examples for Xreal's AR (Augmented Reality) glasses, which include gaming and movie watching as ways to experience your favorite content in an AR setup.

On Amazon, Xreal is bundling together its Pro One AR glasses along with the Beam Pro for the princely sum of $798.00. Currently, the Xreal One Pro is selling for $769.00, and the Xreal Beam Pro is on sale for $199.00. This means that the bundled deal saves you $170 compared to buying the two items separately.

The Xreal AR glasses boast impressive specs for such a compact device. Sony’s 0.55-inch Micro-OLED display technology gives the Pro One's flat-prism lenses a Full-HD experience with up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by Xreals X1 spatial processor.

You can view AR screens with a viewable 171-inch area, and scalable screens up to 191 inches max. Experience an improved 57-degree FoV (Field of View), an increase over the 50-degree FoV of the Xreal One AR glasses, with sound provided by Bose-tuned open-air speakers. Easily connect via USB-C to a multitude of devices with video output, such as your phone, laptop, or even a gaming handheld like the Steam Deck or Switch, for a novel viewing experience.

Xreal One Pro AR Glasses Bundle: was $968 now $798 at Amazon Save a whopping $170 when you pick up the Xreal bundle deal on the Xreal One Pro AR glasses and Xreal Beam Pro. View content in AR with 120Hz Full-HD when you connect the One Pro glasses to devices such as an iPhone, laptop, or Steam Deck. Xreal's Beam Pro is the companion device for Xreal AR glasses. Download apps and connect to the glasses for movies, TV, or gaming content.

We've had the chance to review the Xreal One Pro AR glasses and found them to be some of the best examples of AR glasses on the market. The glasses are lightweight and of high-quality construction, using thinner, flat-prism lenses that allow for a larger field of view than the non-Pro Xreal One glasses.

Electrochromic dimming helps the screen images to stand out against the background for a less busy experience, but as a con, the image quality from the Xreal Eye accessory for these AR glasses is pretty poor. The other major negative is the price. The Xreal One Pro has crept up in price to $769, thanks to influences such as tariffs and more, and this makes jumping on the AR bandwagon a costly experience.

