The best CPU cooler money can buy is just $89 for Prime Day — get $35 off Arctic's Liquid Freezer III 360mm CPU cooler

One of the best AIO liquid coolers money can buy is on a cool 28% discount for Prime Day. The Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 is our favorite 360mm cooler right now, achieving the number one spot on our Best CPU Coolers of 2025, and is priced at just $89.99 on Amazon.

The discount applies to the regular (non-RGB) variant of the Freezer III Pro featuring three speedy P12 Pro fans. However, if you need a bit of extra RGB lighting to light up your system, the ARGB variant of the same cooler can be had for just $10 more on Amazon.

Save $35 Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360: was $124.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The Arctic Liquid III Pro 360 is a more recent iteration of the Arctic Liquid III, with improved fans and thermals. This version uses 3x P12 Pro PWM fans and a 360mm radiator for cooling powerful CPUs when under load. Using 7 blades instead of 5, the P12 Pro fans can operate with less noise while also shifting more air. This cooler can connect to AM4/AM5 and Intel LGA1851/LGA1700 sockets, with all the included attachment pieces included in the box. The Arctic coolers are also known for incorporating an integrated VRM cooling fan into the CPU block-cooler design.

The Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro series came out earlier this year and blew away our liquid cooler reviewer with its outstanding performance. The cooler is a significant upgrade over its vanilla (non-pro) counterpart and outperforms every single other 360mm AIO liquid cooler we have tested so far in noise-normalized thermals.

The 360mm variant of the Freezer III Pro comes with a 38mm thick radiator and three of the aforementioned 120mm P12 Pro fans, which spin at up to 3000 RPM and produce up to 6.9mmH2O.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you are in the market for a 360mm AIO cooler, there is nothing that performs better than the Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro at the moment. This makes its surprisingly low $89 discount even more impressive, considering the Freezer III Pro is half the price of most premium AIO liquid coolers, such as those from Asus or MSI. It might not be as pretty as those coolers (including the RGB variant), but it sure will outperform them all in raw cooling power.

