Stinky thermal paste emits acidic vapors, corrodes copper, 'glues' heatsinks to processors, and permanently damages coolers - SGT-4 TIM is a chemically reactive blend, finds investigation

Some thermal pastes are good for air cooling, others for liquid cooling, some are generally efficient, others are not. But as our colleague Igor Wallosek discovered, there is a thermal paste that stinks and damages coolers. That thermal paste — Amech (Aimac) SGT-4 made in South Korea — appears to be quite popular in online stores around the world because it is cheap and gets favorable user reviews. Yet, SGT-4 appears to be a chemically reactive blend that stinks due to acidic vapors, permanently damages CPUs and coolers with pitting from corrosion, and causes coolers to glue to the chip. The TIM also doesn't meet its thermal ratings due to the pitting.

SGT-4 (not among the best thermal greases that Tom's Hardware has tested) is based on PMDS; however, chemical testing and user evidence indicate that it is not a standard silicone-based thermal paste, as it adds a reactive acetoxy-curing RTV silicone, a substance that seems to release acetic acid when it contacts moisture, based on Igor's findings. This additive — likely methyltriacetoxysilane, according to Igor's Lab — was apparently used to make the grease cohesive and adhesive when applied at thin bond lines, but its reaction produces acidic vapors that cause metal oxidation and the smell of vinegar. 

Community posts on Quasarzone — a South Korean website — confirm a host of problems, such as erased CPU markings, copper discoloration, and pitting on copper. Despite the fact that Amech prefers to be an incognito 'brand' with no website, users from South Korea have found a way to contact it. 

To make matters even worse, the Amech reps repeatedly referred to Igor's unveilings as 'a person from Germany' to discredit the source while avoiding any technical rebuttal. They have never disclosed the paste's composition either. As a result, by mid-October, trust in the company had collapsed completely among the community.

  • Heat_Fan89
    Unless you are a builder then quality thermal paste is low cost. I also stick with name brand TP, like Thermal Grizzly or Arctic paste. There are many others but spending $6 for a tube of high quality paste is not going to break the bank for most DIY's. Cheapying out on thermal paste is like buying the lowest cost PSU for your build.
  • Mindstab Thrull
    It might be worse than that. A bad PSU will still keep your computer functional, though maybe not optimally so. One might think the errors are elsewhere, such as bad memory. A bad cooling setup, you can tell fairly quickly when your CPU idles in the high 80s or worse, and it shuts down easily.
  • Notton
    For direct die TIMs, such as on laptops and GPUs, I recommend Iceburg Thermal FuzeIce Plus and Thermalright TFX.
    They are highly viscous and application takes a bit more care, but they are resistant to thermal pump out, so you don't have to reapply it every year, if at all.

    Honeywell PTM7950 would be my general recommendation for any application, if you know the product is not a counterfeit or copy.
