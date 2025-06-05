Graphene thermal pad for AMD CPUs promises 17X better conductivity than thermal paste, 2X improvement over Thermal Grizzly

Chinese manufacturer Coracer has introduced the GPE-01 graphene thermal pads for AMD's AM5 processors, which are currently some of the best CPUs you can buy. Previously, the GPE-01 was compatible only with Intel's LGA1851 and LGA1700 chips.

Traditional thermal paste has existed for decades. While it may not be the most exciting component, it effectively fulfills its purpose. In recent years, however, enthusiasts have developed a preference for alternative materials to fill the gap between the processor and CPU cooler. As a result, options like liquid metal and thermal pads have become more common in the market and on our page of the best thermal paste and TIM we've tested.

Segotep introduced the GPE-01 (21 x 44mm) at the end of last year, tailored for the elongated designs of Intel's LGA1851 and LGA1700 processors. While Segotep is a well-established brand in the Chinese market, we were unaware of Coracer. A Google search brought no results, leaving us uncertain whether Coracer is a new sub-brand of Segotep or if the original manufacturer licensed the GPE-01 to another brand.

Regardless, the AM5 variant of the GPE-01 measures 32 x 32mm and aligns perfectly with the processor's integrated heat spreader (IHS). While AM5 chips feature an unconventional design, the GPE-01 adopts a square shape that covers the entire IHS but doesn't overreach to the corners.

According to Coracer, the GPE-01 utilizes a combination of graphene and silicon to achieve an eye-popping thermal conductivity up to 130 W/m·K. The thermal pad is encased in an isolating material that stops the graphene from creating a short circuit with the processor. Graphene is known for its excellent conductivity. As a result, manufacturers increasingly utilize this material in thermal pads and paste.

GPE-01 Graphene Thermal Pad Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Thermal Conductivity Pricing GPE-01 130 W/m·K ? Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut 73 W/m·K $12.43 Honeywell PTM7950 8.5 W/m·K $19.99 Thermal Grizzly KryoSheet 7.5 W/m·K $18.13 Arctic MX-6 7.5 W/m·K $7.99

The GPE-01 boasts an impressive thermal conductivity of 130 W/m·K. This figure is nearly 2X higher than Thermal Grizzly's Conductonaut liquid metal thermal paste. Additionally, it exceeds the thermal conductivity of Thermal Grizzly KryoSheet graphene thermal pads and Arctic MX-6 carbon filler-based thermal paste by more than 17X, and the Honeywell PTM7950 phase change thermal pad by 15X.

As with any claims regarding thermal conductivity, we advise being skeptical of figures provided by vendors. There have been instances where manufacturers inflate the thermal conductivity values to promote their products. While we are not alleging that this is the situation with the GPE-01, it is wise to approach the numbers with caution. Research has shown that graphene is a thermally conductive material that can reach levels up to 4,000 W/m·K, so there may be some credence to the GPE-01's high conductivity figures.

In addition to its astronomical conductivity values, Coracer states that the GPE-01 can last up to 10 years. This assertion is more credible, given that the performance of thermal paste diminishes over time and ultimately dries out. Thermal pads, in contrast, have a longer lifespan, eliminating the need to repaste your processor every few years like with regular thermal paste. With the GPE-01, users likely won't need to replace the pads until their next upgrade, unless they keep their system for over a decade.

We haven't come across any online reviews for the GPE-01, so we are unable to assess the performance of the graphene thermal pad. Coracer has not disclosed the price or availability of the GPE-01, while the Intel version is priced at approximately $15 on the Chinese e-commerce site Taobao. This price is similar to that of Thermal Grizzly's KryoSheet graphene thermal pads.

