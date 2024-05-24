Cooler Master clarifies CryoFuze 5 ‘AI Thermal Paste’ announcement was a translation error

Cooler Master released an official statement on X saying that its latest product, the Cryofuze 5, is not ‘AI thermal paste’. The term came from a Google-translation of the Chinese page for the Cryofuze 5, where the original Chinese characters — AI竞彩导热膏 — were translated as ‘AI competitive thermal paste’ or ‘AI thermal paste’.

The official statement from Cooler Master says that the company isn’t actively promoting the Cryofuze 5 as an ‘AI thermal paste’ in the sense that it uses AI to help transfer heat from your CPU or GPU to the water block or heat sink. Instead, the original term meant to say that the Cryofuze 5 is perfect for AI-enabled chips, especially as these could generate more heat.

As we have previously reported we thought that Cooler Master’s new thermal paste was designed for high power AI applications, like Intel’s 1500-watt TDP Falcon Shores and Nvidia’s B100 and B200 GPUs that could reach 1000 watts. This was especially true with the company’s claimed stability for the thermal paste from -50 to 240 degrees Celsius — meaning the Cryofuze 5 will perform as expected even if you use liquid nitrogen to cool your PC, like how this M4 iPad Pro was cooled.

Cooler Master shows that it isn’t just capitalizing on the AI trend by slapping "AI" to its new products. Instead, the company made the Cryofuze 5 to help PC builders get ready for even hotter CPUs, APUs, and GPUs, especially as AI powered processors are now slowly becoming available to the PC building community.

The ‘AI Thermal Paste’ was talked about for a short while, especially as many people pondered on the meaning or significance of ‘AI Thermal Paste’. This statement clarifies the air and shows that it was all a misunderstanding.

(Image credit: X)

Nevertheless, the few days in which we all pondered ‘AI Thermal Paste’ is a marketing win for the company, as the efforts of its marketing team reached more people and ‘AI thermal paste’ became a minor meme because of this harmless snafu. At the very least, Cooler Master achieved what it wrote on it’s X bio—“Your #1 go-to for the coolest PC hardware memes!”