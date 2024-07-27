Pink thermal paste launches with TIM 'caulk gun' for application — thermal gel designed to replace thermal pads, fill voids between components

Clock Work Tea Party (CWTP), known for its apple-scented thermal paste, just launched its ‘Ekusu and Mugeru’ thermal paste, which comes with its own dedicated gun. This applicator gun looks similar to the silicon sealant applicator guns you can buy at your local hardware store, but it is for applying a new type of thermal gel to your PC build.

The CWTP Special Gun is designed to fill in the gaps of uneven heat-generating elements and conduct heat, thus replacing the thermal pads typically used to cool GPU memory or VRMs that become hot during prolonged use. Unlike thermal pads, the gel will squeeze into the gaps between the components, perhaps providing a bit of extra coverage. The applicator gun makes applying thermal gel much more efficient but perhaps not as precise—it looks pretty easy to overdo it.

(Image credit: Oliospec)

One thermal gel container weighs about 30 grams and should be enough for one (or three) PC builds. The thermal gel is also pink, not the usual gray, giving it additional style points. Given its use case, it's safe to assume the gel isn't electrically conductive like some thermal pastes for CPUs. Nevertheless, you likely won’t see the color of your thermal gel once applied, so you're free to get a bit messy.

CWTP is known for its eccentric thermal paste solutions, like its strawberry and ‘flowers from heaven’ thermal paste. This thermal paste package costs 5,280 yen or about $34.43, which might be a bit pricey, but considering that it weighs ten times more than the average thermal paste you can get on Amazon, you might get a lot of value out of one tube.

(Image credit: Oliospec)

We haven’t seen any specifications for this particular thermal gel, but judging by the performance of the brand’s previous offerings, it looks like it will work decently.

Despite the addition of the applicator gun, thermal pads, like those from Gelid and Thermalright, are still much more user-friendly as they’re easier to apply and more consistent than thermal goop. But, at the very least, the Ekusu and Mugeru thermal paste with applicator gun will make it feel like you’re working in construction while building your PC. We'll try to source the thermal gel and see if it's good enough to merit a spot among the 90 other contenders on our list of best thermal pastes.