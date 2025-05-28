Gigabyte RX 9070 XT thermal gel replacement reportedly lowers VRAM temperatures by 7 degrees

Bilibili content creator and thermal pad vendor DIY电脑周边 (via Uniko's Hardware) has a video explaining how to replace Gigabyte's server-grade thermal conductive gel with standard thermal pads, using the Aorus Radeon RX 9070 XT Elite 16G as an example. A customer allegedly sent in the graphics card for a cooling upgrade and got precisely what they requested.

Gigabyte began incorporating thermal conductive gel in its latest AMD and Nvidia gaming graphics cards. However, this putty-like thermal compound received negative feedback due to instances of leakage from some graphics cards, particularly when installed vertically. Following a swift investigation, Gigabyte acknowledged that early production runs had experienced issues with excessive application of the thermal gel. The company has reassured customers that the amount of thermal gel used in the graphics cards has been modified to prevent such problems in the future. The Aorus Radeon RX 9070 XT Elite 16G also features thermal gel, possibly influencing the consumer's decision to switch to conventional thermal pads.

In the Bilibili video, which you can see here, DIY电脑周边 (DIY Computer Peripherals) demonstrated how to remove Gigabyte's thermal gel using isopropyl alcohol and a paper towel, followed by scraping away any residue with a plastic spudger. For replacements, he utilized Gilson HD800 and HD1200 thermal pads. The HD800 pad has a thermal conductivity rating of 8 W/mK, which is decent but not the top option available. DIY Computer Peripherals offers a sheet of HD800 for approximately $1.53 on Taobao.

DIY Computer Peripherals employed a phase change pad on the large Navi 48 silicon, alongside standard thermal pads for additional components such as GDDR6 memory chips, chokes, and MOSFETs. The precise thickness of the thermal pads is vital for effective cooling since being either too thin or too thick can adversely affect performance.

The vendor provided the thickness measurements for each thermal pad featured in the video. For instance, the thermal pads for the GDDR6 memory chips measure 1.25mm, while those for the chokes are 1.5mm thick, among others. However, DIY Computer Peripherals warns that not all thermal pads are alike; each brand has distinct softness and mounting pressure requirements. The thickness mentioned in the video applies specifically to the brand used by the Bilibili creator.

Before replacing the thermal pad, the Aorus Radeon RX 9070 XT Elite 16G operated at a fan speed of 42%, reaching temperatures of 56 degrees Celsius for the core, 88 degrees for the hot spot, and 85 degrees for the VRAM. Following the swap, the RDNA 4 graphics experienced a decrease in fan speed to 40%, with the core temperature at 53 degrees Celsius, the hot spot at 87 degrees Celsius, and the VRAM cooling down to 78 degrees Celsius. Typically, memory chips are inadequately cooled in many graphics cards, making it understandable that the Aorus Radeon RX 9070 XT Elite 16G's VRAM benefited the most from the upgrade.

If you didn't receive a graphics card from one of the early Gigabyte batches, thermal gel leakage is unlikely to be a concern. Gigabyte has stated that this issue does not impact the card's performance or longevity. However, it's a good idea to contact Gigabyte directly should the problem occur. DIY Computer Peripherals has shown that replacing the thermal gel is feasible, and you don't lose any cooling performance. In fact, it might enable your graphics card to run more quietly and at cooler temperatures.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.