Pink thermal paste smells like strawberries — Extreme Mugurisu 4G Strawberry Edition rivals Thermal Grizzly's Kryonaut

Keeping up with a similar themed thermal paste Mining Co. Ltd released a couple of months ago, the company announced its newer strawberry-scented 'Extreme Mugurisu CWTP-EG4G' non-conductive thermal paste in Japan. The Hiroshima-based company is making these in collaboration with CWTP (Clock Work Tea Party) for 980 yen for a 4g syringe, roughly translating to US$ 6.60. The color of the paste is also made to look pale pink.

This thermal paste is marketed as a 'torque type,' engineered for gradual thermal transitions. It does not explain the whole point of having a fruit-flavored thermal paste, nor does it have any longevity of the smell once applied. One wouldn't know if adding a fragrance would adversely affect its thermal conductivity or lifespan.

CWTP says these thermal pastes can be used for any CPUs, chipsets, memory, etc. It is advertised as a highly durable product whose application can last up to four years when it is new. The Extreme 4G Strawberry has a thermal resistance range of -50 to 220 degrees Celsius, though the image of the package rates this up to 240 degrees. This is where these companies need to be clear about their product specifications, and therefore, one would be more skeptical about the thermal performance claims in their specifications.

Image 1 of 2 "Extreme Mugurisu CWTP-EG4G" strawberry scented (Image credit: CWTP) Specification on its packaging indicates thermal resistance upto 240 degrees (Image credit: CWTP)

Unlike its Apple Edition, CWTP does not display the thermal paste's viscosity, durability, and thermal conductivity in its specs. Instead, it only shows a 'stage index' that doesn't help. The packaging of this thermal paste displays similar specs but with lower thermal resistance.

Earlier, we reported that the Apple version was also advertised to have 12.8 W/mk thermal resistance. Hence, the base mix of this thermal paste will likely be the same, with the company simply adding fragrance whenever it releases a scented version. Unlike the apple variant, the strawberry version is advertised to use silicone, aluminum oxide, zinc oxide, carbon, and naturally derived fragrances (strawberry in this thermal paste). The paste is made in China, according to the packaging label.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thermal conductivity when new 12.8 W/m·K Thermal conductivity after five years 8.8 W/m K Thermal resistance 0.0039 °C cm²/W Package size 4 g Temperature range -50 to 220 ℃ (up to 240 ℃ on packaging) Ingredients Silicone, aluminum oxide, zinc oxide, carbon, naturally derived fragrances

This will likely be available only in Japan, much like its other scented counterparts, though it does offer international shipping. Sure, there could be someone who has a thermal paste collection likely to purchase this. Still, realistically, the shipping cost and the customs duty would make others look at more comprehensive options. One might be curious if it would smell nice under higher thermal conductivity. Who knows! Maybe the next flavor would be of a local delicacy sold worldwide.

A disclaimer is implied without saying that this is not meant to be consumed. Since there's no guarantee it will smell nice when the CPU is on load, it may not mask any naturally derived lousy smell, let alone cigarettes.