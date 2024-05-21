Cooler Master introduces colored ‘AI Thermal Paste’ — CryoFuze 5 comes with nano-diamond technology

Cooler Master just released a new line of CryoFuze 5 'AI Thermal Paste' that comes in six different colors. The company uses zinc oxide and aluminum powder to make the colorful thermal paste, while also claiming that it uses 'nano-molecular technology' to deliver stable performance.



While the added colors are likely just a gimmick or for creators filming their PC builds, the bigger claim here is the thermal paste’s performance and stability across a wide range of temperatures. According to the CryoFuze 5 China product page, the thermal paste has a thermal conductivity coefficient of 12.6 W/mK, giving it better performance than all other thermal pastes we’ve tested in our Best Thermal Paste for 2024 guide, save for the SYY 157 that has a rating of 15.7 W/mK. It won't match the values you can get from liquid metal thermal pastes, however, which offer thermal conductivity ratings of 73 W/mK or higher.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master)

Cooler Master uses the AI branding on CryoFuze 5, but there is nothing AI about a thermal paste solution. While perhaps Cooler Master could've designed it for AI processors, especially as next-generation AI chips like Intel’s Falcon Shores and Nvidia’s B100 and B200 GPUs have TDPs higher than 1,000 watts, the CryoFuze 5's thermal performance isn’t that far ahead of its competitors.



The CryoFuze 5 might not mean much for the average PC builder. But enthusiasts looking for style points on their video builds might love it (even though no one will ever see it again once the PC is assembled, unless they take the CPU cooler off). This also isn’t the first colored thermal paste from Cooler Master, as it already sells the CryoFuze Violet thermal grease.



More importantly, the CryoFuze 5’s high thermal conductivity (for a thermal paste) allows overclockers to push high-performance silicon even more. This is particularly crucial for builders using more exotic solutions, like using the EKWB AIO liquid-cooler designed for delidded CPUs, or those who replace the stock heat spreader on the processor with a custom one from Thermal Grizzly.



The stability of Cooler Master’s colorful thermal paste adds another advantage, especially for overclockers who aim to get the most out of their silicon. If you’re one of the few who use liquid nitrogen to cool your PC, you'll appreciate the CryoFuze 5's ability to work from -50C to 240C.



Liquid metal should still perform better than the CryoFuze 5, but it comes with the added risk of shorting components as it's a conductive material. While the color options and AI branding are likely just for marketing purposes, its improved performance should help enthusiasts looking to redline their systems.