Cooler Master Intros CryoFuze Violet Thermal Paste

Cooler Master is promoting its new CryoFuze Violet (opens in new tab) high performance thermal paste. One of the interesting aspects of the product is that it moves thermal pastes away from gray gloops into the more glamorous world of violet amalgams. Not coincidentally, the thermal compound’s color is something like Cooler Master's signature shade.



Beyond the headlining color, which hardcore PC enthusiasts and DIYers aren’t going to care about (much), Cooler Master claims some decent technical specifications for its purply paste. Its thermal conductivity value is 12.6 W/mK, which is at the higher-end for pastes that aren’t electrically conductive. Interestingly, Cooler Master CryoFuze Nano has a slightly higher 14 W/mK rating.



For reference, in our recent roundup of 90 pastes tested and ranked, our favorite from the whole bunch offered 11.2 W/mK. Moreover, industry standard bearers like Arctic MX-5 offers 6.0 W/mK — not all conductivity is rated equally, in other words.

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

Of course there are a multitude of other properties that differentiate pastes good and bad. Other qualities of the CryoFuze Violet include its easy application, thanks to a balanced viscosity. Cooler Master also says the paste is exceptionally stable at a wide range of temperatures (-50 to +240 degrees Celcius). It claims that it won’t dry out, and that it is non corrosive.



CryoFuze Violet uses nanoparticles to increase thermal conductivity, but it is by no means pioneering this material technology. Our two favorite pastes, ProlimaTech PK-3 Nano Aluminum (opens in new tab) and Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut (opens in new tab), use this tech, as does the recently released Alphacool Apex (opens in new tab).

Product Number MGY-NDSG-N07M-R1 Color Purple Thermal Conductivity 12.6 (W/mK) Specific Gravity 3.0 Volume 0.7ml (2g) Scraper Yes Grease Cleaner Yes

Cooler Master provided an instructional video, making clear once and for all what it felt was the best way to apply thermal paste, when it launched the first CryoFuze Nano. According to the video you should squirt lots of paste on your CPU before poking it around with a plastic paddle. The process looks a lot like an amateur baker icing a cake. But then last week we saw Igor Wallossek painstakingly measuring and manipulating thermal paste on a GPU, and he found the ‘buttering’ of the chip pasting method to be the worst possible (a simple sausage was best).

As mentioned above, we compiled a Best Thermal Paste for CPUs 2022 list a few weeks ago, checking over 90 alternatives. Until we have had time to scrutinize Cooler Master’s CryoFuze Violet amalgam, it might be wise to stick with something gray.

Cooler Master didn’t mention pricing or availability, but we spotted a CryoFuze Violet 2g twin-pack available via Newegg (opens in new tab), priced at $30.99 (ships from Hong Kong). Hopefully when it reaches local distributors it will be more affordable.