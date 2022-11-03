Arctic Launches MX-6 Thermal Paste With 20 Percent Performance Uplift

Arctic has officially launched its MX-6 Thermal Paste series with immediate availability direct and via Amazon. The successor to the popular MX-5, Arctic reveals that the new substance is “based on the proven MX-4” formula. The key boast for MX-6 is that it “achieves up to 20% better performance” and increased viscosity.

We first heard that Arctic was brewing up MX-6 thermal paste in September, in the wake of Arctic MX-5 being moved to end-of-life, as the firm’s website flagged. The MX-5 had a short run at the top of Arctic’s thermal paste product stack. It was only launched in 2021 and coexisted with MX-4 throughout its lifetime.

Arctic MX-6 MX-5 MX-4 Viscosity 45,000 Poise 550 Poise 870 Poise Density 2.6 g/cm³ 3.2 g/cm³ 2.5 g/cm³ Continuous use temp -50~150 ℃ -40~180 ℃ -50~150 ℃ Volume resistivity 1.8 X 1012 Ω-cm 1.9 X 1012 Ω-cm 3.8 X 1012 Ω-cm Breakdown voltage 7.5 kV/mm 250 V/mm N/A

So, how does the new Arctic MX-6 compare to its predecessors? For a thorough technical comparison, please study the table above. The most glaring change is in viscosity, with the new paste said to be “especially suitable for direct-die applications.” It is thus also resistant to leakage between the processor and cooler due to the ‘pump-out effect.’ Despite the seemingly astronomical viscosity figure, the new paste claims to be very easy to apply, and it looks pretty ordinary in the application demo video seen below. Another comment we have about the specs is that the popular conductivity metric (W/mk) used in thermal compound comparisons is unknown.

Applying thermal paste method video updated for Arctic MX-6

In our massive best thermal pastes roundup this year (with 90+ pastes tested), we noted that Arctic MX-5 had a thermal conductivity of 6.0 W/mk, a little lower than MX-4’s 8.5 W/mk. While we don’t have figures yet, Arctic says that MX-6 is 20% better than MX-5 (we assume, as it is replacing MX-5). Other performance claims for the new Arctic MX-6 include mixing first-class performance with a fair price. It does so by eschewing rare ingredients such as diamond dust or precious metal particles, and there is no mention of nano-particle science.

(Image credit: Arctic)

Regarding materials, Arctic says that MX-6 is carbon filler-based and features a silicone gel as a carrier for optimal distribution and even contact pressure. MX-6 remains a non-conductive paste, and it isn’t capacitive either, eliminating the risk of short circuits or discharges caused by messy applications or accidents. Arctic says an application should be good for up to eight years with this new formula.

(Image credit: Arctic)

Our previous article mentioned some early (Euro) pricing for Arctic MX-6, which was a bit alarming. Thankfully, the official pricing is far more palatable. MX-6 pricing starts at $12.99 for 2g, going up to $18.99 for 8g. So you can get this for as low as $2.38 per gram, which is better than MX-5, and quite competitive. However, don’t run out and buy any new untested and unproven thermal paste – which you will rely on for up to 8 years – before digesting some third-party reviews. Hopefully, we will have some independent insight into the new Arctic MX-6 soon and be able to determine if it is one of the best thermal pastes.