Noctua's first AIO liquid cooler delayed to Q2 2026, company reveals new roadmap — cooler was originally slated for a Q1 2026 release

At Computex earlier this year, Noctua showed off its first-ever AIO (all-in-one) liquid cooler intended for the mainstream market. Originally, the show floor specs stated the cooler would launch in the first quarter of 2026, but an updated roadmap on Noctua's website now tells us that release is planned for Q2 2026.

The yet-to-be-named liquid cooler from Noctua is based on Asetek's flagship G8 V2 pump instead of an in-house solution. In lieu of that, the company has decided to focus on maximizing the performance possible from Asetek's design by developing its own 3-layer sound dampening system. According to Noctua, there's a "tuned-mass damper effect" to keep the whole operation quiet.

Moreover, Noctua is using its SecuFirm+ mounting system for the cooler so it's compatible with exisitng brackets while promising future socket support. If you already own one of their air coolers, it will make the installation that much easier. The AIO will be offered in three sizes: 240 mm, 360 mm, and 420 mm, covering all bases and ensuring everyone can throw a bit of beige in their systems.

Speaking of which, to match the cooler will be NF-A14x25 G2 (140mm) or NF-A12x25 G2 (120mm) fans that offer class-leading performance while keeping the decibels low. There's also an option for an extra 80 mm auxilary fan that can cool surrounding components like motherboard VRMs, M.2 SSDs, and RAM sticks.

Alongside the liquid cooler, the updated roadmap also sheds light on other Noctua products — all of which seem to be pushed back a bit. More importantly, Noctua's collaborations with other companies like Antec (case), Seasonic (power supply), and Pulsar (mouse) also get revised dates, so you can look forward to more brown and beige across your entire setup.

Pricing hasn't been revealed but there were murmurs of $300 USD at Computex which would put the AIO squarely in the premium category. Instead of fancy screens or a value-oriented package, Noctua will be competing purely on the basis of its cooling prowess while sticking to its nailing-the-basics formula. Only time will tell if it will be enough to cut through the market and carve out a space for itself.

