U.S. Treasury Secretary calls Taiwan 'world's biggest single point of failure': Lion's share of advanced chips are made in Taiwan

News
By published

What about Intel?

Taipei
(Image credit: Future)

This week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned about the over-reliance of global high-tech industry on Taiwan, calling the nation 'world's biggest single point of failure' as the lion's share of the most advanced processors are made in Taiwan, he told Fox Business (via SemiVision). He urged urgent action to distribute chip production across multiple friendly regions to avoid a catastrophic collapse if disruptions occur. However, in his rhetoric Bessent seems to forget about Intel.

"The single greatest point of failure for the world economy is that 99% of the high-performance chips are produced in Taiwan," Bessent said, according to Reuters. "They do a great job, they have a wonderful ecosystem, but in terms of risk management, I do not know whether it is 30%, 40%, 50% of our needs, we have got to bring back to the U.S. or our allies, whether it is Japan or the Middle East, and we are working on that every day."

Bessent emphasized the sheer concentration of such a vital industry in one geographic area presents a dangerous scenario: if Taiwan's fabs were forced to stop — whether due to geopolitical tensions or natural disasters — the ripple effects would severely impact the global economy and technological infrastructure.

Bessent noted that efforts are underway to bring more fabrication capacity back to the United States. While Trump's government does not exactly endorse CHIPS and Science Act, the government is obliged to pay the already allocated grants. Meanwhile, the current U.S. government seems to believe that encouraging chipmakers with a stick — such as a 100% import tariff, or the recently discussed 1:1 policy — is more efficient than Biden's encouragement using the CHIPS Act grants as a carrot.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.