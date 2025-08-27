'State-owned enterprise is not the American way' — GOP senators, former Trump associates question White House’s 10% stake in Intel, critics brand move as socialism

Conservative politicians do not want the White House meddling with corporate business.

Several Republicans have criticized President Donald Trump’s recent corporate deals, with the 10% equity stake in Intel being the latest in a series of moves that Washington has made to acquire ownership or generate revenue from private companies. According to The Hill, several conservative senators and even former staffers from the first Trump administration are calling these moves a step towards socialism.

“If I was [sic] speaking to the president, I’d encourage him: It’s time to think twice,” former Vice President Mike Pence said to the publication. “State-owned enterprise is not the American way. Free enterprise is the American way.”

Intel has been struggling since 2024, having released a disastrous financial report in August of last year. Although the American chip maker has already received $2.2 billion in CHIPS Act funds, its financial situation suggests that it may struggle to meet the targets required to receive the balance of the nearly $ 8 billion grant awarded during the Biden administration. Things were made worse when the company’s new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, was dragged into a row over Cadence, which admitted to selling its products to banned Chinese entities while he was its chief executive.

Trump initially called for Tan to resign, but changed his tone when the Intel CEO visited the White House. The president said that Intel’s chief would make some proposals to the U.S. government, after which the news came that the U.S. government is taking a 9.9% ownership stake in the company. This happened a little less than a month after AMD and Nvidia struck a deal with the White House to give 15% of their China revenue in exchange for getting export licenses for the H20 and MI308 to the country.

It was these moves (alongside the “golden share” the White House received from U.S. Steel) that alarmed the rest of the GOP. Sen. Tillis from North Carolina said that these deals make it feel like tech companies are becoming semi-state-owned enterprises and compared it to the former Soviet Union, while Kentucky’s Sen. Paul said that the Intel deal is a step towards socialism. These comments from conservative party members are painting Trump’s moves as something that would undermine the free market and make the country like China, Russia, and other countries where the state has heavier control over the economy.

Nevertheless, Trump is keen on pushing forward with deals like this. While Intel is worrying about the possible international backlash of Washington’s 10% stake in the company, Trump is going all-in. “I PAID ZERO FOR INTEL, IT IS WORTH APPROXIMATELY 11 BILLION DOLLARS. All goes to the USA,” Trump said on his social media platform. “Why are “stupid” people unhappy with that? I will make deals like that for our Country all day long.”

  • Why_Me
    The only politician named in that article outside of Trump is Mike Pence and Pence is someone that Republicans consider a RINO as in not to be taken seriously.
    Reply
  • Gururu
    White House should have just sent some armed guardsmen into Intel to show them who's da boss.
    Reply
  • rmiller1959
    Why_Me said:
    The only politician named in that article outside of Trump is Mike Pence and Pence is someone that Republicans consider a RINO as in not to be taken seriously.
    The article also mentions Senators Tillis and Paul, and a click-through to the source article reveals criticism from former GOP Senator Jeff Flake, former Trump advisor Larry Kudlow, conservative economist Stephen Moore, GOP strategist Brian Darling, the obligatory anonymous sources, and the editorial board of National Review, a preeminent conservative publication. Whatever one may think of Trump's decision, it doesn't align with the conservatism of William F. Buckley and Ronald Reagan, an ideology that this version of the GOP abandoned when it chose Trump as its standard-bearer.
    Reply
  • ekio
    Yeah… giving corporate loosers our taxpayer money for free, that was the american way.
    Now, gov expects shares in exchange of the taxpayers money, and that’s the bad way? No, that’s actually the end of a scam way, the way it should have been.

    This guy’s a joke.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    ekio said:
    Yeah… giving corporate loosers our taxpayer money for free, that was the american way.
    Now, gov expects shares in exchange of the taxpayers money, and that’s the bad way? No, that’s actually the end of a scam way, the way it should have been.

    This guy’s a joke.
    Intel has been making 50bil plus revenue every year for 10+ years and they have 100k employees with about half of them in the US.
    In the last 5 years they spend 108bil in making new FABs in the US, and another 79bil in R&D .
    If your tax money isn't supposed to go and support US companies that actually spend money in the US, improve the US infrastructure, and pay US employees then where should your tax money go instead?!
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    I'm sure they're just angry they won't see a cent from this. Or perhaps they had their investments in direct Intel competitors?

    Just follow the money. ALWAYS follow the money.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • Why_Me
    rmiller1959 said:
    The article also mentions Senators Tillis and Paul, and a click-through to the source article reveals criticism from former GOP Senator Jeff Flake, former Trump advisor Larry Kudlow, conservative economist Stephen Moore, GOP strategist Brian Darling, the obligatory anonymous sources, and the editorial board of National Review, a preeminent conservative publication. Whatever one may think of Trump's decision, it doesn't align with the conservatism of William F. Buckley and Ronald Reagan, an ideology that this version of the GOP abandoned when it chose Trump as its standard-bearer.
    I see Tillis now in the article and I have no intention of clicking the hyperlinks. Tillis isn't running again for the obvious reasons and Jeff Flake is a distant memory.
    Reply
  • chaos215bar2
    -Fran- said:
    I'm sure they're just angry they won't see a cent from this. Or perhaps they had their investments in direct Intel competitors?

    Just follow the money. ALWAYS follow the money.

    Regards.
    Is issuing a massive new batch of Intel stock (because, you know, when you buy shares, the money doesn't actually go to Intel) while the government steps in and gets their hands all up in Intel's business actually a good thing for shareholders?
    Reply