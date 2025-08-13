Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has become a lightning rod of controversy amid US and China geopolitical tensions — here's why

Ties to hundreds of Chinese companies and fined US firms raise serious questions about his nationalistic ties.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has swiftly become a controversial figure in the political and technology space following his appointment in March this year. Off the back of an aggressive restructuring and layoff program, which has seen Intel scale back its ambitions in a number of industries, he's drawn attention for his heavy investments in Chinese companies - some 600 in total - a number of which allegedly have ties to the Chinese military. Lately, he was even called to the White House to face down the President, who called for his resignation, though that demand was later walked back following the meeting.

Born in what is now Malaysia and educated in Singapore, Tan moved to the United States in the 70s and studied business administration. He would later go on to become a founder of the venture capital firm Walden International in the late 1980s. During his tenure there, he focused its funding on startups in Asia, and was an early investor in the partially-state-owned Semiconductor Manufacturer International Corporation (SMIC), which is now the largest chip manufacturer in China.

As for Tan himself, he posted a message to Intel staff on August 7, stating: "I want to be absolutely clear: Over 40+ years in the industry, I’ve built relationships around the world and across our diverse ecosystem – and I have always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards. My reputation has been built on trust – on doing what I say I’ll do, and doing it the right way. This is the same way I am leading Intel."

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jame5
    I mean, he's not wrong in his statement to employees. He's doing exactly what he said he will do, which seems to be parting out the company for a quick payout with no future plan in sight.
  • TerryLaze
    Jame5 said:
    I mean, he's not wrong in his statement to employees. He's doing exactly what he said he will do, which seems to be parting out the company for a quick payout with no future plan in sight.
    Selling off everything else to focus on designing and manufacturing CPUs (and other chips) with the smallest overhead possible ....yup, sounds like no plan to me....
  • FoxtrotMichael-1
    If I were in league with the CCP to sabotage the future of US semiconductor manufacturing, I’d behave exactly like Lip-Bu Tan. Destroy everything that Gelsinger did, scale down manufacturing, and refuse to invest in it in the future. Actions speak louder than words.
