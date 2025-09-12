Intel Xeon chief architect leaves just 8 months after appointment — Ronak Singhal latest departure in ongoing shakeup

Another major departure.

Ronak Singhal, Intel senior fellow and chief architect of Xeon products, will leave the company by the end of the month, the company has confirmed to Tom's Hardware. Singhal appears to be the second chief architect of Xeon products to depart the company in less than a year. His departure emphasizes the deep restructuring under chief executive Lip-Bu Tan, though it remains to be seen who will be responsible for defining the future of Xeon CPUs.

Singhal's departure from Intel just eight months after he succeeded Sailesh Kottapalli as chief architect of Xeon products highlights the turmoil at Intel in general and the company's Data Center Group in particular. Sailesh Kottapalli left in January to join Qualcomm's renewed server CPU initiative, whereas Justin Hotard, general manager of DCG, left the company to become chief executive of Nokia in February. Hotard succeeded Sandra Riviera in early 2024 as Riviera chose to become chief executive of Altera, which was spun off later that year (Riviera was replaced this August). A few days ago, Intel appointed Kevork Kechichian as the head of DCG.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    A major difference between Intel and AMD's approach to server CPUs has been Intel's focus on special-purpose accelerators. I wonder if that will continue, or if they'll simply follow AMD's approach of using general-purpose cores.

    Intel has also made their server P-cores very large, which probably helped create the need for balancing out the design with area-efficient, special-purpose accelerators, as well as CPUs with only E-cores.

    Last, Intel's preference for high-speed mesh interconnects and distributed L3 cache hasn't played very nicely with their transition to chiplet-based designs. That's another area I'll be watching, as their server CPUs continue to evolve.
