Dell reportedly cutting staff from China operations — affected employees have until October 10 to apply for internal transfer

Its EMC storage and CSG divisions are hit the hardest.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Dell is reportedly laying off staff from its China operations, with affected personnel only having until October 10 to apply for open internal positions. Some of the affected departments include its EMC storage division and the Client Solution Group (CSG), which according to Digitimes, affects Dell's offices in Shanghai and Xiamen. However, the company has not publicly announced this reduction-in-force yet, so it’s unclear how many people are affected.

This latest news of layoffs comes amid the company’s restructuring to boost profitability. Around a year ago, it was estimated that Dell let go of over 12,000 positions, reducing its workforce by around 10%. The company has not been hiring externally and has even made a leadership adjustment with the departure of Yvonne McGill as its CFO, after nearly 30 years of working with the PC maker. Dell did not say why McGill is leaving her position, but clarified that it was not related to the company’s financial reporting or internal controls.

